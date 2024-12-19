^

Uncle dead in knife attack by nephew

John Unson - Philstar.com
December 19, 2024 | 4:41pm
Map of the Basilan showing the location of Isabela City in 2005.
Mike Gonzalez (TheCoffee) via Wikimedia

Content warning: Graphic violence

COTABATO CITY — Neighbors of a 54-year-old man were shocked to find him dead inside his house in Barangay Kapatagan Grande, Isabela City, Basilan, on Monday, December 16. His neck had been slashed, and his head was severely injured.

Investigators in the Isabela City Police Station and barangay officials told reporters the slain Meliton Hermosilla Baguio was last seen drinking liquor with his nephew, Merlito Baguio, in their yard on Sunday afternoon, December 15.

Neighbors reported seeing Merlito hurriedly leave his uncle's house, but at the time, they were unaware of the incident that had just occurred. Witnesses recalled overhearing an argument between Baguio and Merlito before the latter quickly fled when he noticed neighbors observing him.

Police probers and barangay officials said they are certain that Merlito was responsible for the brutal death of Baguio. 

He has been at large since the incident and is now the subject of an active police manhunt.

Authorities reportedly discovered a blood-stained knife inside Baguio's house.

