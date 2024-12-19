House donates to 5 charities

Facade of the House of Representatives at the Batasan Complex in Quezon City.

MANILA, Philippines — Donations to five charities were turned over on Tuesday by the House of Representatives to help families affected by recent calamities.

Caritas Philippines, Philippine Red Cross and Alagang Kapatid, Kapuso and Sagip Kapamilya foundations received checks totaling P1 million from House Secretary General Reginald Velasco.

“This gesture, while simple, is a profound expression of gratitude for the countless blessings received throughout the year,” he said.

Speaker Martin Romualdez has called on House officials and staff to spread the holiday cheer.

Deputy Secretary General Edgardo Pangilinan said the donation is a “reminder of how compassion and collaboration can create real change.”

“Your donations will go a long, long way to helping our kababayans,” Alagang Kapatid Foundation president Guido Zaballero said.