^

Nation

Almost P1-M worth of shabu seized in Maguindanao del Norte

John Unson - Philstar.com
December 17, 2024 | 12:30pm
Almost P1-M worth of shabu seized in Maguindanao del Norte
The shabu confiscated from a dealer entrapped in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte is now in the custody of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY— Non-uniformed policemen seized P985,728 worth of shabu from a dealer entrapped in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte on Monday, December 16. 

Amir Kasim Upam, who is now detained, was shot and wounded in the abdomen by a police officer after he allegedly pulled out a gun upon realizing that he had sold 144 grams of shabu, worth P985,728, to an undercover police team during a drug transaction in Barangay Poblacion, Datu Odin Sinsuat.

Brig. Gen. Romeo Macapaz, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, told reporters on Tuesday, December 17, that the sting that resulted in the arrest of Upam was planned by operatives of the Sultan Kudarat Municipal Police Office, led by Lt. Col. Esmael Madin.

The plan was supposed to entrap Upam in Barangay Salimbao in Sultan Kudarat, but the operation was laid in the town proper of Datu Odin Sinsuat instead as suggested by Upam and a companion, a certain Ricky. Ricky had escaped while about to be frisked and cuffed by combined police personnel under Madin and agents led by his counterpart in the Datu Odin Sinsuat police force, Lt. Col. Samuel Roy Subsuban.

Macapaz said Madin and Subsuban shall cooperate in prosecuting Upam, now in a hospital guarded by policemen, for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

MAGUINDANAO DEL NORTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Chinese, Pinay caught with P15 million shabu

Chinese, Pinay caught with P15 million shabu

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 14 hours ago
A Chinese man and his Filipina companion were nabbed during an anti-narcotics operation in Barangay NBBN, Navotas yester...
Nation
fbtw
Ultra Lotto prize soars to P231 million

Ultra Lotto prize soars to P231 million

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 14 hours ago
The jackpot in the Ultra Lotto 6/58 is estimated to reach P231 million for tonight’s draw, according to the Philippine...
Nation
fbtw
Septuagenarian wins half of 6/45 lotto prize

Septuagenarian wins half of 6/45 lotto prize

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 14 hours ago
A 70-year-old man from Cagayan de Oro City won half of the P118.9 million Mega Lotto 6/45 jackpot prize last Nov. 11, the...
Nation
fbtw

Palace opens doors to public for dawn masses

By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
Malacañang is opening its doors again to the public for the traditional Simbang Gabi or dawn masses and other Christmas events.
Nation
fbtw
MRT-3 extends service hours for holidays

MRT-3 extends service hours for holidays

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 14 hours ago
The Department of Transportation has given in to calls from commuters to extend the service hours of the Metro Rail Transit...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Caraga workers get pay hike

Caraga workers get pay hike

By Mayen Jaymalin | 14 hours ago
Minimum wage earners and domestic workers in Caraga region are receiving increases in their take-home pay, the Department...
Nation
fbtw

PNP to monitor CPP anniversary

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 14 hours ago
The Philippine National Police is closely monitoring the Dec. 26 Communist Party of the Philippines anniversary, traditionally a time of heightened security threa
Nation
fbtw

OCD warns of lahar flow in 13 Negros areas

By Bella Cariaso | 14 hours ago
The Office of Civil Defense has warned of a potential lahar hazard flow from Kanlaon, which may endanger 644,487 residents in 13 cities and municipalities on Negros Island, as some areas near the volcano experienced...
Nation
fbtw
PNP, transport agencies launch safe Christmas campaigns

PNP, transport agencies launch safe Christmas campaigns

By Gerry Lee Gorit | 14 hours ago
The Central Luzon police launched its “Ligtas Paskuhan 2024” campaign in the region to deter criminals from taking...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with