Over 1,000 kids benefit from President Marcos feeding program

Sheila Crisostomo - The Philippine Star
December 15, 2024 | 12:00am
OPAPA Secretary Larry Gadon led the feeding program and distribution of food packs to the beneficiaries, who came from an elementary school, orphanages, cancer patients and shelters such as Trinidad Tecson Elementary School, Hospicio de San Jose, Bahay Aruga, Child Haus and the Asociacion de Damas de Filipinas in Manila.
MANILA, Philippines — More than 1,000 children benefitted from the Batang Busog Malusog (BBM) program of the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Poverty Alleviation (OPAPA), which resumed last Thursday.

Each pack contained nutribun, oatmeal and powdered milk.

Aside from food packs, Gadon also distributed 10,000 educational booklets from McDonald’s that aims to promote better nutrition and learning.

Carrying the theme “Batang Busog Malusog: Pamaskong Handog,” the BBM program is geared toward addressing undernutrition among children in the country.

Gadon underscored the importance of nutrition and education, saying that “well-nourished children are better equipped to succeed in school and develop into healthy adults.”

He added that addressing hunger is essential in ensuring that children can thrive and build better future. 

The OPAPA chief also encouraged businesses to support the initiative to contribute to a healthier future for children across the country.

The BBM feeding program was conducted in partnership with the SM Foundation and McDonald’s Philippines.

