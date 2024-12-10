2 Moro farmers killed in Maguindanao ambush

The two Moro farmers gunmen ambushed in Datu Paglas, Maguindanao del Sur died instantly from multiple bullet wounds sustained in the attack.

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Gunmen killed two Moro farmers in an ambush in Datu Paglas town in Maguindanao del Sur on Monday, December 9.

The fatalities, Kamaro Guimadin Balulao and Kasan Makmod Sulayman, were riding a motorcycle together and were about to pull over to buy something from a store along the highway near the town proper of Datu Paglas when they were shot with pistols by men positioned along the route, killing them both on the spot.

Brig. Gen. Romeo Juan Macapaz, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, said on Tuesday, December 10, that Balulao and and Sulayman were on their way to Lutayan town in Sultan Kudarat when they were attacked by gunmen who had immediately escaped before responding volunteer community watchmen and barangay officials could reach the crime scene.

Macapaz said investigators in the Datu Paglas Municipal Police Station and local officials are cooperating in identifying the killers of Balulao and Sulayman for prosecution.