^

Nation

2 Moro farmers killed in Maguindanao ambush

John Unson - Philstar.com
December 10, 2024 | 7:05pm
2 Moro farmers killed in Maguindanao ambush
The two Moro farmers gunmen ambushed in Datu Paglas, Maguindanao del Sur died instantly from multiple bullet wounds sustained in the attack.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Gunmen killed two Moro farmers in an ambush in Datu Paglas town in Maguindanao del Sur on Monday, December 9.

The fatalities, Kamaro Guimadin Balulao and Kasan Makmod Sulayman, were riding a motorcycle together and were about to pull over to buy something from a store along the highway near the town proper of Datu Paglas when they were shot with pistols by men positioned along the route, killing them both on the spot.

Brig. Gen. Romeo Juan Macapaz, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, said on Tuesday, December 10, that Balulao and and Sulayman were on their way to Lutayan town in Sultan Kudarat when they were attacked by gunmen who had immediately escaped before responding volunteer community watchmen and barangay officials could reach the crime scene.

Macapaz said investigators in the Datu Paglas Municipal Police Station and local officials are cooperating in identifying the killers of Balulao and Sulayman for prosecution.

PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
BFAR assistant director shot dead in Davao del Norte

BFAR assistant director shot dead in Davao del Norte

By John Unson | 1 day ago
Gunmen shot dead the assistant director of the Bureau of Fisheries in Region 11 in an attack in Panabo City in Davao del Norte...
Nation
fbtw

Murder raps filed vs cop, wife

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 20 hours ago
The Philippine National Police has charged Lt. Col. Rhoderick Pascua and his wife, PNP Executive Master Sergeant Rosemarie Pascua, with murder in relation to the killing of PEMS Emmanuel de Asis, whose dismembered...
Nation
fbtw
BFAR official shot dead in Davao

BFAR official shot dead in Davao

By John Unson | 20 hours ago
Gunmen shot dead the assistant director of the Bureau of Fisheries in Davao Region in an attack in Panabo City, Davao del...
Nation
fbtw
COA to BJMP: Solve jail congestion

COA to BJMP: Solve jail congestion

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 20 hours ago
The Bureau of Jail Management and Penology needs to acquire more land to address jail congestion rates, which have risen to...
Nation
fbtw
DOJ warns public vs online scammers

DOJ warns public vs online scammers

By Daphne Galvez | 20 hours ago
The Department of Justice has warned the public against online scammers this Christmas season.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
NBI seizes P680 million worth of uranium; 3 suspects held

NBI seizes P680 million worth of uranium; 3 suspects held

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 20 hours ago
The National Bureau of Investigation has arrested three people allegedly involved in the illegal sale of depleted uranium...
Nation
fbtw
PNP beefs up Christmas security

PNP beefs up Christmas security

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 20 hours ago
The Philippine National Police has intensified security measures ahead of the Christmas and New Year holidays, deploying over...
Nation
fbtw

Pope appoints Andaya as bishop of Cabanatuan

By Evelyn Macairan | 20 hours ago
Pope Francis appointed Bishop Prudencio Andaya Jr. as the new head of the Diocese of Cabanatuan in Nueva Ecija on Sunday
Nation
fbtw
Angat Dam water level still below ideal

Angat Dam water level still below ideal

By Ramon Efren Lazaro | 20 hours ago
The water elevation of Angat Dam is still 10 meters below the ideal end-of-year level of 210 meters.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with