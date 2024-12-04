^

Nation

Motorcycle-riding teacher, son die in Cotabato accident

John Unson - Philstar.com
December 4, 2024 | 2:38pm
Motorcycle-riding teacher, son die in Cotabato accident
COTABATO CITY— A public school teacher and her son, both riding a motorcycle, died after a wayward minivan rammed them while they were traveling along a highway in Mlang, Cotabato, on Monday, December 2.

Officials of the Mlang Municipal Police Station and the Cotabato Provincial Police Office told reporters on Wednesday morning, December 4, that a 13-year-old boy, died instantly from the accident while his 38-year-old mother, Jenelyn Damcel, a teacher, succumbed to injuries in a hospital several hours later.

They were riding a motorcycle together on their way to Mlang National High School in the town proper when a minivan coming from the opposite direction collided with them. 

Witnesses and police probers who responded to the incident told reporters that the speeding van first cut through the other lane of the highway and hit the motorcycle of the victims head-on.

The driver of the van that figured in the deadly accident is now locked in a detention facility of the Mlang police force.

