^

Nation

2 Moro students die in Cotabato ambush

John Unson - Philstar.com
December 3, 2024 | 7:17pm
2 Moro students die in Cotabato ambush
The two Grade 11 students were riding a motorcycle on their way to school when they were attacked by gunmen in Barangay Inug-ug in Pikit, Cotabato.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — Two Moro students riding a motorcycle on their way to school were killed in an ambush in Barangay Inug-ug in Pikit, Cotabato on Tuesday morning, December 3.

Police officials in the municipality and local executives told reporters an hour after the incident that Muslimin Saimin Sandialan and Rafael Andig Indong were attacked by gunmen in Sitio Baklayan in Barangay Inug-ug in Pikit.

Sandialan died instantly from multiple bullet wounds sustained in the attack while Indong passed away in a hospital where he was brought by emergency responders for treatment.

Sandialan and Indong, both residents of Barangay Kabasalan in the newly-established Ligawasan town under the Bangsamoro region but inside the territory of Cotabato province in Region 12, are Grade 11 students in a school in the town proper of Pikit.

Their attackers had managed to escape before responding volunteer community watchmen and barangay officials could reach the crime scene.

