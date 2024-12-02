Maguindanao provincial gov't engineer, driver hurt in ambush

The vehicle of ambush victims Esmael Amaroden Sangki and Asmodin Abitan Amelon is now in the custody of the police station in Isulan, the capital of Sultan Kudarat province.

COTABATO CITY —An engineer from the provincial government of Maguindanao del Sur and his driver were wounded in an ambush in the town proper of Isulan, Sultan Kudarat, on the morning of Monday, December 2.

Officials from the Isulan Municipal Police Station and the Sultan Kudarat Provincial Police Office separately told reporters an hour after the attack that engineer Esmael Amaroden Sangki and his driver, Asmodin Abitan Amelon, were traveling in a pick-up truck when gunmen ambushed them along a highway in Barangay Kalawag II, Isulan, the capital of Sultan Kudarat.

Sangki and Amelon are employees of the Maguindanao del Sur provincial government, according to local executives.

Lt. Col. Julius Malcontento, chief of the Isulan municipal police, told reporters that the gunmen who attacked Sangki and Amelon immediately escaped using a getaway vehicle.

Policemen and barangay officials who responded to the incident rushed the wounded Sangki and Amelon to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police intelligence agents and local executives in Isulan are trying to put a closure to the ambush that left Sangki and Amelon hurt.