^

Nation

3 dead, 31 sick after eating cooked sea turtle in Maguindanao del Norte

John Unson - Philstar.com
December 1, 2024 | 4:16pm
3 dead, 31 sick after eating cooked sea turtle in Maguindanao del Norte
The three ethnic Tedurays who died after eating cooked sea turtle meat were immediately buried by relatives.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY—Three ethnic Tedurays died while 31 others got sick after feasting on sea turtle meat cooked with coconut cream in Barangay Linao in the seaside Datu Blah Sinsuat town in Maguindanao del Norte on Friday, November 29.

Datu Blah Sinsuat Mayor Marshall Sinsuat told reporters on Sunday, December 1, that they have extended initial assistance to the families of his three constituents who died from food poisoning. They were buried immediately by their relatives.

Some of the 31 other villagers in Barangay Linao who suffered from nausea and painful abdominal spasms after ingesting the cooked sea turtle meat are Teduray children, now confined in a hospital.

The physicians Mohammad Ariff Baguindali and Kadil Sinolinding Jr., chief of the Integrated Provincial Health Office-Maguindanao and Bangsamoro regional health secretary, respectively, separately said that they have dispatched epidemiology experts to investigate the incident, a first in Datu Blah Sinsuat.

Baguindali and Sinolinding also separately told reporters that health workers are now attending to the needs of the food poisoning patients confined in a hospital.

Sinsuat, chairperson of the Datu Blah Sinsuat Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, said he has directed all of the 13 barangay chairpersons in the municipality to ban catching of sea turtles for food in seawaters that are under their jurisdiction.

“Our local government unit has a standing policy against that in support of the government’s sea turtle conservation program. This food poisoning incident will never happen again," Sinsuat said.

MAGUINDANAO DEL NORTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
26 areas in Cagayan Valley eyed as poll hotspots

26 areas in Cagayan Valley eyed as poll hotspots

By Jun Elias | 17 hours ago
Twenty-six areas in Cagayan and Isabela provinces have been identified as areas of concern for the 2025 midterm elections,...
Nation
fbtw

DILG car flagged down for illegally using EDSA busway

By Ghio Ong | 17 hours ago
An alleged policeman was flagged down after illegally using the exclusive EDSA Bus Carousel lane and almost hitting an enforcer of the Department of Transportation’s Special Action and Intelligence Committee...
Nation
fbtw
Fires hit 2 Quezon City areas

Fires hit 2 Quezon City areas

By Emmanuel Tupas | 17 hours ago
Two areas in Quezon City were hit by fires last Friday night.
Nation
fbtw
Malabon recognized as most sustainable, livable city in Philippines

Malabon recognized as most sustainable, livable city in Philippines

By Emmanuel Tupas | 17 hours ago
Malabon has been recognized as the most sustainable and livable city in the country.
Nation
fbtw
10 Calabarzon cops cited for arrest of slay suspect

10 Calabarzon cops cited for arrest of slay suspect

By Ed Amoroso | 17 hours ago
Ten members of the Calabarzon police have been commended for the arrest of the alleged killer of a resort owner in Bauan,...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
CSC welcomes newly confirmed chair

CSC welcomes newly confirmed chair

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 17 hours ago
The Civil Service Commission (CSC) has formally welcomed its new chairperson Marilyn Barua-Yap after the Commission on...
Nation
fbtw
Caloocan pushes for safer, more inclusive spaces for HIV-positive

Caloocan pushes for safer, more inclusive spaces for HIV-positive

By Emmanuel Tupas | 17 hours ago
The city government of Caloocan is pushing for safer and more inclusive spaces for people afflicted with the human immunodeficiency...
Nation
fbtw
5 nabbed for wildlife smuggling

5 nabbed for wildlife smuggling

By Ghio Ong | 17 hours ago
Five people, including three Filipinos and two Indonesians, have been arrested for attempting to smuggle wild animals in Governor...
Nation
fbtw
7, 234 leptospirosis cases logged this year

7, 234 leptospirosis cases logged this year

By Rhodina Villanueva | 17 hours ago
Up to 7,234 cases of leptospirosis have been recorded in the country this year, according to the Department of Health.
Nation
fbtw
Extension of Bangsamoro transition period pushed

Extension of Bangsamoro transition period pushed

By Sheila Crisostomo | 17 hours ago
The Bangsamoro regional government has issued a resolution to extend the transition period from 2025 to 2028.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with