Husband jailed for killing wife in Agusan del Sur

John Unson - Philstar.com
November 28, 2024 | 7:58pm
Map of the Agusan del Sur showing the location of Talacogon.
Mike Gonzalez (TheCoffee) via Wikimedia

Content warning: Mentions of graphic violence

COTABATO CITY — A husband got clamped down for killing his wife with a kitchen knife amid a heated altercation in their yard in Barangay Buena Gracia in Talacogon, Agusan del Sur on Tuesday, November 26. 

In separate reports on Thursday, November 28, the Talacogon Municipal Police Station and the Agusan del Sur Provincial Police Office said the now-detained Arjames Cerna Loyola had confessed to having stabbed his wife, Sweetie, with a knife, causing her death.

The victim died in a hospital where emergency responders rushed her for treatment, according to officials of the Talacogon municipal police force.

Neighbors had told police investigators that they overheard Loyola and his wife exchanging invectives loudly before they learned that he had stabbed her with a knife in the upper torso. 

Loyola was immediately detained and turned over to the police by volunteer community watchmen and barangay officials who responded to the scene.

