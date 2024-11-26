^

Nation

Cops seize P6.8-M worth of shabu in Zamboanga Sibugay operation

John Unson - Philstar.com
November 26, 2024 | 6:16pm
The Police Regional Office-9 is now in custody of the P6.8 million worth of shabu seized from a peddler entrapped in Kabasalan, Zamboanga Sibugay on Nov. 25, 2024.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY— Non-uniformed policemen seized P6.8 million worth of shabu from a dealer entrapped in Barangay Poblacion in Kabasalan town in Zamboanga Sibugay on Monday night, November 25.

Officials of the Zamboanga Sibugay Provincial Police office and Brig. Gen. Bowenn Joey Masauding, director of the Police Regional Office-9, separately told reporters on Tuesday that the peddler who fell in the sting, laid by personnel of different police units in the province and operatives of PRO-9’s Regional Drug Enforcement Unit, is now locked in a detention facility, awaiting prosecution.

The suspect was immediately frisked and cuffed by the policemen who had procured from him a kilo of shabu, costing P6.8 million, during a tradeoff at one spot in Barangay Poblacion in Kapatagan.

Masauding said the 50-year-old male suspect, whose name he withheld while efforts to locate his accomplices in Kabasalan are still underway, is a resident of Arena Blanco in Barangay Mampang in Zamboanga City.

Masauding said the entrapment operation that resulted in the arrest of the suspect and confiscation from him of P6.8 million worth of shabu was supported by local officials in Kabasalan.

