Manhunt underway for killer of woman, son in Valenzuela

MANILA, Philippines — Police have launched a manhunt for a man who killed a 43-year-old woman and her six-year-old son in Valenzuela City last Tuesday.

Investigators identified the suspect as Michael Francisco, a resident of Obando, Bulacan, who is now facing cases for two counts of murder.

Francisco is the suspect in the killing of Janice Joy Castro and her son, a person with disability, at their residence in the town’s Barangay Balangkas.

The victims were found dead by their neighbors at their house around 8:30 p.m. last Tuesday, according to police.

An autopsy examination showed that the mother and son died from multiple blunt force trauma on their heads.

Before they were killed, Castro had confided to a neighbor that she fears for her and her son’s safety after a certain Michael went to their house.

Castro had also said the suspect was acting strange and even forced her to use shabu.

Police did not say how Castro and the suspect are related.

Castro’s neighbor allowed her and her son to stay at their house, but the victims returned to their residence after several hours.

The crime was discovered by their neighbor who helped the victims in their refuge after Francisco entered their house.

A follow-up operation led police to Francisco’s identity, who confided to his relatives and friends that he killed the victims.

He has since gone into hiding.