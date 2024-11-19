Solon offers P1-M bounty for killer of aspiring South Cotabato vice-mayor

Jose Osorio, aspiring for the vice-mayoral post in Tantangan town in South Cotabato, died in an attack by a gunman whom police probers and local officials are still trying to identify.

COTABATO CITY — Rep. Peter Miguel (South Cotabato, 2nd District) has offered P1 million in exchange for any information leading to the arrest of a gunman who killed a candidate for vice mayor in one of the towns in their province.

Jose Osorio was shot six times by an assailant in their yard in Barangay Bukay Pait in Tantangan on Monday morning, November 18, killing him instantly.

Miguel announced on Tuesday, November 19, via radio stations in Koronadal City, capital of South Cotabato, that he is ready to give out P1 million as a cash incentive to any informant who can help investigators in the Tantangan Municipal Police Station identify the gunmen who killed Osorio.

Relatives of Osorio, chairman of Barangay Bukay Pait, are certain the gun attack that resulted in his death could be related to his candidacy for vice mayor of Tantangan.

Constituents of Osorio in Barangay Bukay Pait told reporters he had no known enemies and performed efficiently as barangay chairman.