^

Nation

Solon offers P1-M bounty for killer of aspiring South Cotabato vice-mayor

John Unson - Philstar.com
November 19, 2024 | 6:24pm
Solon offers P1-M bounty for killer of aspiring South Cotabato vice-mayor
Jose Osorio, aspiring for the vice-mayoral post in Tantangan town in South Cotabato, died in an attack by a gunman whom police probers and local officials are still trying to identify.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — Rep. Peter Miguel (South Cotabato, 2nd District) has offered P1 million in exchange for any information leading to the arrest of a gunman who killed a candidate for vice mayor in one of the towns in their province.

Jose Osorio was shot six times by an assailant in their yard in Barangay Bukay Pait in Tantangan on Monday morning, November 18, killing him instantly.

Miguel announced on Tuesday, November 19, via radio stations in Koronadal City, capital of South Cotabato, that he is ready to give out P1 million as a cash incentive to any informant who can help investigators in the Tantangan Municipal Police Station identify the gunmen who killed Osorio.

Relatives of Osorio, chairman of Barangay Bukay Pait, are certain the gun attack that resulted in his death could be related to his candidacy for vice mayor of Tantangan.

Constituents of Osorio in Barangay Bukay Pait told reporters he had no known enemies and performed efficiently as barangay chairman.

SOUTH COTABATO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
DOH records 361 typhoid cases in Metro

DOH records 361 typhoid cases in Metro

By Rhodina Villanueva | 18 hours ago
The Department of Health has recorded more typhoid cases in Metro Manila this year compared to the same period in 2023.
Nation
fbtw

Lawmaker hints at reviving Philippines claim over Sabah

By Delon Porcalla | 18 hours ago
A member of the House of Representatives yesterday hinted at the possibility of reviving the country’s claim over Sabah after the government of Malaysia protested the signing into law of two measures that set...
Nation
fbtw
4 nabbed over stolen car

4 nabbed over stolen car

By Ed Amoroso | 18 hours ago
Four people were arrested for allegedly attempting to sell a stolen vehicle in San Pedro City in this province on Sunday...
Nation
fbtw

Bishop prays for Veloso’s transfer to Philippine jail

By Evelyn Macairan | 18 hours ago
An official of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines is seeking divine intervention for the transfer of Mary Jane Veloso to a Philippine jail.
Nation
fbtw
Poll bet shot dead in South Cotabato

Poll bet shot dead in South Cotabato

By John Unson | 18 hours ago
A vice mayoral candidate was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Tantangan, South Cotabato on Monday.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DOLE promotes job fair for POGO workers

DOLE promotes job fair for POGO workers

By Rhodina Villanueva | 18 hours ago
The Department of Labor and Employment announced 10,000 employment opportunities for workers affected by the ban on Philippine...
Nation
fbtw
MMDA enforces holiday traffic measures

MMDA enforces holiday traffic measures

By Ghio Ong | 18 hours ago
The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority started enforcing yesterday policies that govern shopping mall hours and road...
Nation
fbtw
DOT continues &lsquo;Love the Philippines&rsquo; campaign

DOT continues ‘Love the Philippines’ campaign

By Ghio Ong | 18 hours ago
The Department of Tourism continues its campaign to attract more foreign tourists to visit the country, with events organized...
Nation
fbtw

ACT condemns police surveillance

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 18 hours ago
The Alliance of Concerned Teachers has condemned the alleged surveillance operations conducted by the Quezon City police at the ACT national office over the weekend.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with