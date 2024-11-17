Marcos declares holidays for 2 localities in Luzon

MANILA, Philippines — President Marcos has declared special non-working days in Meycauayan City in Bulacan and Mayantoc town in Tarlac to allow residents to celebrate their founding anniversaries.

In Proclamation 749, Marcos declared Dec. 10 a special non-working day in Meycauayan for the observance of its 18th anniversary as a city.

He also declared, in Proclamation 750, Dec. 23 as a special non-working day in Mayantoc, Tarlac for its founding anniversary.

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin signed the holiday declarations by the authority of the President.

Unlike regular holidays when the labor force are on break but entitled to get their pay, special non-working days do not provide the same benefits unless stated by company policy.

If employees report to work, they get an additional 30 percent of their regular pay.