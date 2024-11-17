^

Nation

Police, military hunt Maguindanao drug dealers

John Unson, Emmanuel Tupas - The Philippine Star
November 17, 2024 | 12:00am

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Police and military units are on the hunt for two of four drug dealers who killed two police officers and wounded two others in a botched anti-drug operation on Friday in Sultan Kudarat town.

Brig. Gen. Romeo Jaime Macapaz, Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region director, told reporters yesterday that units from the Philippine Army and the Philippine National Police (PNP) are pursuing two suspects, identified as alias Said and alias Muksir, in the town’s mountain barangays.

The two fled toward the hinterlands, leaving their wounded companions Suhod Kasim and Ting Katulangan, after running out of bullets during a brief exchange of gunfire with police operatives.

In a statement issued yesterday, the PNP called for cooperation in the fight against illegal drugs.

“We call on the public to unite with us in this battle and stand with the families of our fallen heroes. Together, we will prevail in building a safer and drug-free society,” the statement read in part.

It added that the PNP is mourning the deaths of Cpl. Kirt Sipin and Pat. Roselyn Bulias, members of the PNP Drug Enforcement Group (PDEG), who were shot in the head by the suspected shabu dealers in Barangay Simuay.

Lt. Gen. Bernard Banac, Area Police Command Western Mindanao director, said Sipin and Bulias were pronounced dead on arrival at the Cotabato Sanitarium Hospital.

He added that the PNP would shoulder the burial expenses for the fallen officers and provide financial assistance to their bereaved families.

Yesterday, Macapaz visited wounded patrolmen Jonel Ramos and Eddie Sugarol at the hospital and assured them that the PNP would cover their medical expense.

The two were hit by bullets in Friday’s sting operation.

“We honor the sacrifice of these brave officers by reaffirming our commitment to eliminating the scourge of illegal drugs from our communities and ensuring justice for all victims of this menace,” the PNP said.

The PDEG personnel, disguised as civilians, were in a team out to buy a kilo of shabu, worth P6.8 million, from the four suspected drug traders at Barangay Simuay in Sultan Kudarat.

SULTAN KUDARAT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Drug peddler arrested in Maguindanao del Sur

Drug peddler arrested in Maguindanao del Sur

By John Unson | 8 hours ago
Local officials foiled an attempt by a trafficker from a far-flung province to deliver P340,000 worth of shabu to a contact...
Nation
fbtw
2 cops killed, 2 injured in botched drug sting

2 cops killed, 2 injured in botched drug sting

By John Unson | 1 day ago
Two plainclothes anti-narcotics agents were killed, while two others were wounded in a shootout with drug dealers during a...
Nation
fbtw
BOC to auction off smuggled Bugatti cars, sees P647 million sales

BOC to auction off smuggled Bugatti cars, sees P647 million sales

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 day ago
The Bureau of Customs (BOC) targets to raise at least P647 million from the sale of two smuggled Bugatti Chirons.
Nation
fbtw
Female engineer in BARMM public works ministry shot dead

Female engineer in BARMM public works ministry shot dead

By John Unson | 1 day ago
A suspected hired killer shot dead a female engineer in the Bangsamoro public works ministry while in a roadside eatery along...
Nation
fbtw
Search for culprits in Maguindanao anti-shabu operation on

Search for culprits in Maguindanao anti-shabu operation on

By John Unson | 5 hours ago
Policemen are still searching for two of four drug dealers who killed two anti-narcotics agents and wounded two others in...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Board OKs P30 pay hike in Eastern Visayas

Board OKs P30 pay hike in Eastern Visayas

By Rhodina Villanueva | 1 hour ago
The Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board has approved a P30 increase in the daily minimum wage of workers in Eastern...
Nation
fbtw
P300,000 offered for information on barangay chief&rsquo;s slay

P300,000 offered for information on barangay chief’s slay

By Ric Sapnu | 1 hour ago
Local officials in Nueva Ecija raised P300,000 as reward to anyone who could provide information that will lead to the arrest...
Nation
fbtw

Pangasinan awarded ‘Seal of Good Local Governance’

By Artemio Dumlao | 1 hour ago
The Pangasinan provincial government was hailed as one of the country’s best performing local governments in terms of efficiency in the recent Seal of Good Local Governance awards.
Nation
fbtw
Navy seizes P17.8 million smuggled cigarettes in Sulu

Navy seizes P17.8 million smuggled cigarettes in Sulu

By Roel PareÃ±o | 1 hour ago
The Philippine Navy seized P17.8 million worth of cigarettes smuggled aboard a motorboat off an island in Sulu.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with