Police, military hunt Maguindanao drug dealers

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Police and military units are on the hunt for two of four drug dealers who killed two police officers and wounded two others in a botched anti-drug operation on Friday in Sultan Kudarat town.

Brig. Gen. Romeo Jaime Macapaz, Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region director, told reporters yesterday that units from the Philippine Army and the Philippine National Police (PNP) are pursuing two suspects, identified as alias Said and alias Muksir, in the town’s mountain barangays.

The two fled toward the hinterlands, leaving their wounded companions Suhod Kasim and Ting Katulangan, after running out of bullets during a brief exchange of gunfire with police operatives.

In a statement issued yesterday, the PNP called for cooperation in the fight against illegal drugs.

“We call on the public to unite with us in this battle and stand with the families of our fallen heroes. Together, we will prevail in building a safer and drug-free society,” the statement read in part.

It added that the PNP is mourning the deaths of Cpl. Kirt Sipin and Pat. Roselyn Bulias, members of the PNP Drug Enforcement Group (PDEG), who were shot in the head by the suspected shabu dealers in Barangay Simuay.

Lt. Gen. Bernard Banac, Area Police Command Western Mindanao director, said Sipin and Bulias were pronounced dead on arrival at the Cotabato Sanitarium Hospital.

He added that the PNP would shoulder the burial expenses for the fallen officers and provide financial assistance to their bereaved families.

Yesterday, Macapaz visited wounded patrolmen Jonel Ramos and Eddie Sugarol at the hospital and assured them that the PNP would cover their medical expense.

The two were hit by bullets in Friday’s sting operation.

“We honor the sacrifice of these brave officers by reaffirming our commitment to eliminating the scourge of illegal drugs from our communities and ensuring justice for all victims of this menace,” the PNP said.

The PDEG personnel, disguised as civilians, were in a team out to buy a kilo of shabu, worth P6.8 million, from the four suspected drug traders at Barangay Simuay in Sultan Kudarat.