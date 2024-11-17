P300,000 offered for information on barangay chiefâ€™s slay

^

Nation

P300,000 offered for information on barangay chief’s slay

Ric Sapnu - The Philippine Star
November 17, 2024 | 12:00am
Nueva Ecija
CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga, Philippines — Local officials in Nueva Ecija raised P300,000 as reward to anyone who could provide information that will lead to the arrest of the killers of barangay chairman Mark Vic Pascual.

In a social media post, Jaen Mayor Sylvia Austria and Vice Mayor Sylvester Austria offered a P100,000 reward for those who could help the police solve the crime.

Former mayor Froilan Nagaño and wife, Dr. Maricel Nagaño, also offered an additional P200,000, hoping this would hasten the closure of the case.

According to police investigators, Pascual was talking to three village watchmen in front of the barangay hall when the killers shot him shortly before midnight on Tuesday.

Pascual run unopposed during the 2023 barangay elections.

Col. Ferdinand Germino, Nueva Ecija police provincial director, said 100 police officers from various units were sent to Jaen town to help investigate the case and pursue the assailants.

