P947,000 worth of illegal drugs seized in Quezon City, Valenzuela

MANILA, Philippines — Illegal drugs with an estimated street value of P947,000 were seized in Quezon City and Valenzuela City in the past two days.

In Quezon City, three persons in possession of 100 grams of shabu worth P680,000 were arrested in a sting operation last Friday.

Quezon City Police District director Col. Melecio Buslig Jr. identified the suspects as Johmark Kusain, 26; Nino Dael, 30; and Lee Longay, 30. They were apprehended by anti-narcotics operatives in Barangay Greater Fairview at 3 a.m.

The suspects allegedly met with undercover police officers at the corner of Regalado Avenue and Bulova Street for a drug transaction.

Meanwhile, marijuana valued at P267,000 was confiscated from a drug suspect in Valenzuela City yesterday.

The suspect, alias Choy, 35-year-old, was caught with about two kilograms of marijuana in a sting operation in Barangay Ugong around 4:50 a.m., Northern Police District director Col. Josefino Ligan said.

Police also recovered a weighing scale and P12,000 in marked money from the suspect.

The suspects are being held on drug trafficking cases.