^

Nation

2 cops killed, 2 injured in botched drug sting

John Unson - The Philippine Star
November 16, 2024 | 12:00am
2 cops killed, 2 injured in botched drug sting
Brig. Gen. Romeo Jaime Macapaz, Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region director, said Pat. Kirt Sipin and Cpl. Roselyn Bulias died after a brief exchange of gunfire with four shabu dealers.
Google Maps

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Two plainclothes anti-narcotics agents were killed, while two others were wounded in a shootout with drug dealers during a sting operation that yielded shabu worth P6.8 million in Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao del Norte yesterday.

Brig. Gen. Romeo Jaime Macapaz, Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region director, said Pat. Kirt Sipin and Cpl. Roselyn Bulias died after a brief exchange of gunfire with four shabu dealers.

Two other police officers, Patrolmen Jonel Ramos and Eddie Sugarol, were injured.

Macapaz said the police officers were part of a team tasked to buy a kilo of shabu from four suspected dealers in Sultan Kudarat town.

However, the drug dealers, sensing they were dealing with undercover police agents, pulled out their guns and fired at the operatives during a tradeoff near the Crossing Simuay stretch of the national highway.

Two of the suspected drug dealers were wounded and are in police custody.

Police teams are in pursuit of two other suspects who escaped.

Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil, Philippine National Police chief, vowed justice for the slain police officers who are members of the PNP Drug Enforcement Group (PDEG).

“He said he, as head of the PNP, is saddened by the incident and that we will continue our fight against illegal drugs,” Brig. Gen. Jean Fajardo, PNP spokesperson, said in a news briefing yesterday.

Brig. Gen. Eleazar Matta, PDEG director, identified two of the suspected drug traders only as alias Kasim and alias Ting.

Matta said the wounded officers were brought to a hospital for treatment.

He said that around one kilo of shabu, a .45-caliber handgun and bundles of marked money were recovered in the operation. — Emmanuel Tupas

CRIME
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
2 minors die in Maguindanao del Sur gun attack

2 minors die in Maguindanao del Sur gun attack

By John Unson | 7 hours ago
Two male minors were killed in a gun attack along a busy highway in Barangay Labu-Labu in Shariff Aguak in Maguindanao...
Nation
fbtw
BIR seizes cigarettes with P8.5 billion tax liability

BIR seizes cigarettes with P8.5 billion tax liability

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 day ago
The Bureau of Internal Revenue has confiscated 11.5 million packs of illicit cigarettes with an estimated tax deficiency...
Nation
fbtw

More mayors favor BARMM poll delay

By John Unson | 1 day ago
More local executives in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao have joined the groups seeking to defer next year’s BARMM parliamentary elections to 2026.
Nation
fbtw
Quiboloy transferred to children&rsquo;s hospital

Quiboloy transferred to children’s hospital

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 1 day ago
Alleged child sexual abuser Apollo Quiboloy was transferred to a children’s hospital in Quezon City for medical tests,...
Nation
fbtw

PAOCC employee caught stealing BPO worker’s phone

By Emmanuel Tupas | 2 days ago
After the viral slapping incident, the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission figured in another controversy after a PAOCC employee reportedly stole the phone of a worker of the raided business process outsourcing...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
BOC to auction off smuggled Bugatti cars, sees P647 million sales

BOC to auction off smuggled Bugatti cars, sees P647 million sales

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 41 minutes ago
The Bureau of Customs (BOC) targets to raise at least P647 million from the sale of two smuggled Bugatti Chirons.
Nation
fbtw
Probe underway to identify people behind fake Marikina kidnapping

Probe underway to identify people behind fake Marikina kidnapping

By Emmanuel Tupas | 41 minutes ago
An investigation is underway to unmask the people behind social media posts saying that a series of kidnappings occurred in...
Nation
fbtw
Preparations for 2025 polls on track &ndash; Comelec

Preparations for 2025 polls on track – Comelec

By Mayen Jaymalin | 1 day ago
The Commission on Elections assured the public yesterday that preparations for the May 2025 midterm polls are on track.
Nation
fbtw
Metro LGUs join Q4 quake drill

Metro LGUs join Q4 quake drill

By Michael Punongbayan | 1 day ago
National and local government offices as well as private companies joined the fourth quarter nationwide simultaneous earthquake...
Nation
fbtw
&lsquo;No PNP general, politician helped Guo escape&rsquo;

‘No PNP general, politician helped Guo escape’

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 1 day ago
No politician or police general helped dismissed Bamban mayor Alice Guo escape in July to Malaysia.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with