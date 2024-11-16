^

Nation

PDEA destroys P975.8 million drugs

Emmanuel Tupas - The Philippine Star
November 16, 2024 | 12:00am
PDEA officials witnessed the destruction of the drugs in two ceremonies in Cavite and Cebu City.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Various illegal drugs valued at P975.8 million that were seized in anti-narcotics operations were destroyed by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency on Thursday.

PDEA officials witnessed the destruction of the drugs in two ceremonies in Cavite and Cebu City.

In Cavite, around 300.07 kilos of shabu and marijuana and 0.11 milliliters of liquid meth were destroyed at the Integrated Waste Management Inc. in Barangay Aguado, Trece Martires City.

The illegal drugs were burned through thermal decomposition at 1,000 degrees Centigrade inside a chamber, including the chemical compounds of the substances.

The banned narcotics were seized by the PDEA and other law enforcement agencies but were no longer needed as evidence in court.

Representatives from the Department of Justice, Department of the Interior and Local Government, local officials of Cavite, Philippine National Police and non-government organizations were present during the activity.

In Cebu, over 74 kilos of shabu and marijuana, 55 tablets of the party drug Ecstasy and other dangerous drugs worth P489.41 million were destroyed at a thermal facility on Junquera Street.

Over 71 kilos of shabu, three kilos of marijuana, 55 tablets of Ecstasy and other dangerous drugs amounting to P489,415,611.42 were burned at the thermal facility.

The illegal drugs were seized in different areas in Central Visayas.

Expired regulated drugs turned over by hospitals and pharmacies were also destroyed. 

