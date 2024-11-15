^

Nation

2 cops killed, 2 hurt in Maguindanao anti-narcotics operation

John Unson - Philstar.com
November 15, 2024 | 6:19pm
2 cops killed, 2 hurt in Maguindanao anti-narcotics operation
Investigators sift through the scene of the anti-narcotics operation in Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao del Norte on Nov. 15, 2024, that went awry and resulted in the death of two plainclothes police agents.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — Two plainclothes anti-narcotics agents, one of them a woman, were killed while two others were wounded in a shootout with drug dealers in a bungled police entrapment operation in Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao del Norte on Friday morning, November 15. 

Officials of the Maguindanao del Norte Provincial Police Office and the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region told reporters on Friday afternoon that two policemen involved in the operation, Patrolman Kirt Sipin and Cpl. Roselyn Bulias, died from bullet wounds sustained in their brief exchange of gunfire with the four shabu dealers they were to entrap.

 The encounter left two other policemen, Patrolmen Jonel Ramos and Eddie Sugarol, wounded.

Police Brig. Gen. Romeo Jaime Macapaz, director of PRO-BAR, told reporters on Friday that the slain and wounded police personnel were in a team tasked to buy a kilo of shabu from four dealers who pulled out guns and opened fire when they sensed that they were dealing with non-uniformed law-enforcement operatives in the supposed tradeoff along a stretch of a highway near the Crossing Simuay Area in Sultan Kudarat.

Two shabu peddlers who were slightly wounded in the incident, Suhod Kasim and Ting Katulangan, are now detained.

Members of different PRO-BAR units and local officials are trying to locate the accomplices of the two detained suspects who had scampered away when they ran out of ammunition, leaving behind their two companions, now under police custody.

MAGUINDANAO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
BIR seizes cigarettes with P8.5 billion tax liability

BIR seizes cigarettes with P8.5 billion tax liability

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 18 hours ago
The Bureau of Internal Revenue has confiscated 11.5 million packs of illicit cigarettes with an estimated tax deficiency...
Nation
fbtw
Quiboloy transferred to children&rsquo;s hospital

Quiboloy transferred to children’s hospital

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 18 hours ago
Alleged child sexual abuser Apollo Quiboloy was transferred to a children’s hospital in Quezon City for medical tests,...
Nation
fbtw

PAOCC employee caught stealing BPO worker’s phone

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
After the viral slapping incident, the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission figured in another controversy after a PAOCC employee reportedly stole the phone of a worker of the raided business process outsourcing...
Nation
fbtw
Barangay chairman shot dead in Nueva Ecija

Barangay chairman shot dead in Nueva Ecija

By Ric Sapnu | 18 hours ago
The chairman of Barangay Don Mariano Marcos in Jaen, Nueva Ecija was shot dead by unidentified men in a dawn attack on W...
Nation
fbtw
BARMM releases allowances to COVID-19 frontliners

BARMM releases allowances to COVID-19 frontliners

By John Unson | 18 hours ago
The Bangsamoro government has started releasing the health emergency allowance for 4,000 frontline workers involved in the...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
&lsquo;No PNP general, politician helped Guo escape&rsquo;

‘No PNP general, politician helped Guo escape’

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 18 hours ago
No politician or police general helped dismissed Bamban mayor Alice Guo escape in July to Malaysia.
Nation
fbtw
MMDA revises towing, impounding guidelines

MMDA revises towing, impounding guidelines

By Ghio Ong | 18 hours ago
Amid complaints from motorists about anomalies when their stalled and illegally parked vehicles are towed, the Metropolitan...
Nation
fbtw

Ex-PIA chief named PTFoMS head

By Alexis Romero | 18 hours ago
President Marcos has appointed a journalist and former Philippine Information Agency chief as head of the task force created to protect media workers.
Nation
fbtw
Police: Marikina &lsquo;kidnappings&rsquo; fake news

Police: Marikina ‘kidnappings’ fake news

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 18 hours ago
The Marikina police refuted yesterday social media posts saying that a series of kidnappings occurred in the city.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with