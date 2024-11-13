^

Nation

Cops, soldiers chase gunmen after Zamboanga Sibugay clash

John Unson - Philstar.com
November 13, 2024 | 1:26pm
Cops, soldiers chase gunmen after Zamboanga Sibugay clash
Classes in all schools in Naga, Zamboanga Sibugay are suspended after the deadly clash between a heavily armed group involved in criminal activities and pursuing policemen and soldiers on Nov. 12, 2024.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY —The police and military are guarding against retaliatory actions from the companions of three gunmen killed in a gunfight with soldiers and policemen at the border of Naga and Kabasalan towns in Zamboanga Sibugay on Tuesday, November 12.

The fatalities, Abdul Jain Sahibad, his younger brother Fahad, and Mursid Ansao Ahod, who died on the spot from multiple bullet wounds sustained in the encounter. 

The older Sahibad was tagged in the October 17 abduction in Sibuco, Zamboanga del Norte of American national Elliot Onil Eastman, married to a Tausug woman whose family is residing in the municipality.

Radio reports in Central Mindanao on Wednesday, November 13, stated that the mayor of Naga, Rino Delos Reyes, suspended indefinitely since Tuesday the classes in all schools in the municipality, anticipating another possible encounter between the group of the three slain local terrorists and pursuing government security forces.

Lt. Gen. Roy Galido, commander of the Philippine Army, told reporters in Cotabato City on Wednesday via text message that Tuesday’s clash in Barangay Canacan in Kabasalan erupted when armed men opened fire at soldiers and policemen dispatched to check on reports by villagers about their presence in the area.

“There is close coordination between Army units in the Zamboanga peninsula and the police in addressing that security issue,” Galido said.

Brig. Gen. Bowenn Joey Masauding, director of the Police Regional Office-9, said that it was vigilant residents in the adjoining towns of Kabasalan and Naga who reported the presence of the armed group in Barangay Canacan, enabling police units in Zamboanga Sibugay and personnel of the Army’s 106th Infantry Battalion to mount the operation that resulted in the neutralization of the Sahibad siblings and Ahod.

Local officials told reporters four other terrorists wounded in the encounter were seen being carried away by companions who scampered away when they sensed that more Army and police reinforcements were closing in.

Galido and Masauding separately told reporters that a joint police-Army pursuit operation, assisted by local executives, is still underway.

vuukle comment

ZAMBOANGA SIBUGAY
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
2 lotto bettors split P118.9 million prize

2 lotto bettors split P118.9 million prize

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 14 hours ago
Two bettors won the P118.9-million jackpot in the 6/45 Mega Lotto draw on Monday night.
Nation
fbtw
PDEA driver nabbed for EDSA busway violation

PDEA driver nabbed for EDSA busway violation

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 14 hours ago
A Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency vehicle and its motorcycle escort were apprehended yesterday by the Department of Transportation...
Nation
fbtw
Eastman kidnap suspect, 2 others slain in shootout

Eastman kidnap suspect, 2 others slain in shootout

By Roel PareÃ±o | 14 hours ago
Three men, including a suspect in the kidnapping of American national Elliot Onil Eastman, were killed in an encounter in...
Nation
fbtw
House members want BARMM polls deferred

House members want BARMM polls deferred

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 6 days ago
Speaker Martin Romualdez and eight other lawmakers filed House Bill 11034, seeking to move the BARMM parliamentary elections...
Nation
fbtw
SIM card scam hub&nbsp;in Pasay raided

SIM card scam hub in Pasay raided

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 14 hours ago
The police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group raided a SIM (Subscriber Identity Module) card scam hub in Pasay last...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Philippines joining global road safety meet in Morocco

Philippines joining global road safety meet in Morocco

By Pia Lee-Brago | 14 hours ago
President Marcos has announced that the Philippines will participate in the 4th Global Ministerial Conference on Road Safety...
Nation
fbtw
SC: Sulu exclusion from BARMM takes effect immediately

SC: Sulu exclusion from BARMM takes effect immediately

By Daphne Galvez | 14 hours ago
A ruling upholding the constitutionality of the Bangsamoro Organic Law but excluding Sulu from the Bangsamoro Autonomous...
Nation
fbtw

Worker sues Casio over slapping incident

By Emmanuel Tupas | 14 hours ago
A business process outsourcing employee who was slapped by relieved Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission spokesman Winston John Casio during a raid on a suspected Philippine offshore gaming operator hub in...
Nation
fbtw

Burglars hit Laguna governor’s house

By Ed Amoroso | 14 hours ago
Burglars reportedly broke into the house of Laguna Gov. Ramil Hernandez and carted away P20 million in cash, police said yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with