^

Nation

'Peacebuilder' barangay exec killed in Cotabato ambush

John Unson - Philstar.com
November 11, 2024 | 6:50pm
'Peacebuilder' barangay exec killed in Cotabato ambush
Ernesto Bigsang Sr., barangay councilor in Cuyapon in Kabacan, Cotabato died on the spot from multiple bullet wounds he sustained in an ambush on Nov. 9, 2024.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — Gunmen killed a barangay official in an ambush on Saturday, November 9, in Kabacan, Cotabato. The official was known for his work promoting interfaith solidarity among Muslims, Christians, and Indigenous people in the province.

Cotabato Gov. Emmylou Mendoza and Kabacan Mayor Evangeline Guzman separately condemned on Monday, November 11, the fatal ambush of Ernesto Bigsang Sr., a barangay councilor in Cuyapon in Kabacan, while riding his mountain bike on his way to his farm in an interior area in the municipality.

Bigsang was known for his extensive participation in the activities of their municipal mayor complementing the national government’s peace overtures with Moro communities.

Brig. Gen. James Gulmatico, director of the Police Regional Office-12, told reporters on Monday that intelligence operatives of PRO-9 and the Cotabato Provincial Police Office are helping investigators in the Kabacan Municipal Police Station identify the killers of Bigsang for prosecution.

Witnesses had told investigators that the two pistol-wielding men who ambushed Bigsang managed to escape using a getaway motorcycle before responding community watchmen and barangay officials could reach the scene. 

Mendoza, who, as governor, is chairperson of the multi-sector Cotabato Provincial Peace and Order Council, and Guzman had separately offered an earnest cash incentive in exchange for any information leading to the arrest of the killers of Bigsang, who had also served as barangay chairman of Cuyapon for three consecutive terms.

vuukle comment

COTABATO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Suspect in shooting of LTO officer surrenders

Suspect in shooting of LTO officer surrenders

By Ed Amoroso | 1 day ago
A businessman, tagged as a suspect in the shooting of three people in Calapan City, including the assistant Land Transportation...
Nation
fbtw
Sherwin says he never lent out protocol plate

Sherwin says he never lent out protocol plate

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 2 days ago
Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian yesterday belied reports that he was involved in the illegal entry of a Cadillac Escalade at the Edsa...
Nation
fbtw
Deputy LTO chief, business owners shot in Calapan

Deputy LTO chief, business owners shot in Calapan

By Ed Amoroso | 2 days ago
A heated argument over a routine Land Transport Office checkpoint inspection led to the shooting of the LTO assistant district...
Nation
fbtw
Couple, daughter die in Iloilo road mishap

Couple, daughter die in Iloilo road mishap

By Jennifer Rendon | 20 hours ago
Three members of a family died when a pick-up truck rearended their motorcycle in San Dionisio, Iloilo on Saturday night...
Nation
fbtw
Kanlaon volcanic ash emission persists

Kanlaon volcanic ash emission persists

By Bella Cariaso | 20 hours ago
Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island continued to spew ash yesterday, a day after showing an elevated similar activity, according...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PNP: Duterte drug war affected 1,286 cops

PNP: Duterte drug war affected 1,286 cops

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 20 hours ago
Philippine National Police personnel affected by the Duterte administration’s war on drugs need support and protection,...
Nation
fbtw
DA addressing high chicken, egg prices

DA addressing high chicken, egg prices

By Bella Cariaso | 20 hours ago
Efforts are being done by the Department of Agriculture (DA) to address the high retail prices of chicken and eggs amid complaints...
Nation
fbtw
DepEd promotes 47 OIC field officers

DepEd promotes 47 OIC field officers

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 20 hours ago
Forty-seven field officers of the Department of Education have been sworn in as part of the DepEd’s efforts to end the...
Nation
fbtw
77,000 jabs given to Metro students

77,000 jabs given to Metro students

By Mayen Jaymalin | 20 hours ago
Over 77,000 doses of vaccines against infectious diseases have been administered to public school students in Metro Manila,...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with