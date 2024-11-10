^

Nation

Suspect in shooting of LTO officer surrenders

Ed Amoroso - The Philippine Star
November 10, 2024 | 12:00am
Suspect in shooting of LTO officer surrenders
Lt. Col. Roden Fulache, Calapan City police chief, said suspect Alvin Salazar, a businessman engaged in furniture trading, surrendered to the NBI-Mimaropa and admitted to the shooting during a police interview.
PNA / File photo

CAMP VICENTE LIM, Laguna, Philippines — A businessman, tagged as a suspect in the shooting of three people in Calapan City, including the assistant Land Transportation Office (LTO) district chief, surrendered to the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) in Oriental Mindoro yesterday.

Lt. Col. Roden Fulache, Calapan City police chief, said suspect Alvin Salazar, a businessman engaged in furniture trading, surrendered to the NBI-Mimaropa and admitted to the shooting during a police interview.

He added that Salazar went into hiding for two days before his mother was able to convince him to surrender.

Salazar allegedly shot Angeles Marasigan, an 85-year-old store owner who died at a hospital, LTO-Calapan deputy chief Gerardo Garcia and motorcycle shop owner Bernaldo Diño Jr. on Thursday.

The incident stemmed from an argument over Salazar's failure to present his driver’s license and the certificates for the motorcycle he was driving during a routine LTO checkpoint inspection in Barangay Canlubing 1 in Calapan City.

Police are readying a complaint for murder and multiple frustrated murder against Salazar.

vuukle comment

NATIONAL BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sherwin says he never lent out protocol plate

Sherwin says he never lent out protocol plate

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 1 day ago
Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian yesterday belied reports that he was involved in the illegal entry of a Cadillac Escalade at the Edsa...
Nation
fbtw
Deputy LTO chief, business owners shot in Calapan

Deputy LTO chief, business owners shot in Calapan

By Ed Amoroso | 1 day ago
A heated argument over a routine Land Transport Office checkpoint inspection led to the shooting of the LTO assistant district...
Nation
fbtw
MNLF's party all set for BARMM parliamentary polls

MNLF's party all set for BARMM parliamentary polls

By John Unson | 9 hours ago
The political party of the Moro National Liberation Front officially pitted on Friday its candidates for the 80-seat Bangsamoro...
Nation
fbtw
Cops seize P3.5-M worth shabu in General Santos operation

Cops seize P3.5-M worth shabu in General Santos operation

By John Unson | 10 hours ago
Non-uniformed policemen seized P3.5 million worth of shabu from two dealers entrapped in Barangay Dadiangas West in General...
Nation
fbtw
Reverse traffic on EDSA busway eyed

Reverse traffic on EDSA busway eyed

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
The Department of Transportation (DOTr) may enforce counterflow traffic on the EDSA busway to make it dangerous for unauthorized...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Quezon City&rsquo;s No. 2 most wanted nabbed

Quezon City’s No. 2 most wanted nabbed

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 hour ago
The second most wanted fugitive who has been tagged in shooting incidents in Quezon City was arrested last Friday mornin...
Nation
fbtw
Raps filed vs 5 Nigerians nabbed for kidnapping

Raps filed vs 5 Nigerians nabbed for kidnapping

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 hour ago
Criminal cases have been filed against five Nigerians who were arrested in Angeles City, Pampanga on Thursday for allegedly...
Nation
fbtw

Valenzuela, Pasig governments donate P24.5 million to Kristine-hit localities

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 hour ago
The Valenzuela City and Pasig City governments are donating a total of P24.5 million in financial assistance to provinces badly affected by Severe Tropical Storm Kristine.
Nation
fbtw
100 OFWs to get housing grant approvals under 4PH

100 OFWs to get housing grant approvals under 4PH

By Rhodina Villanueva | 1 hour ago
At least 100 overseas Filipino workers and their families are set to receive grant approvals for their housing applications...
Nation
fbtw
Galvez backs BARMM poll postponement

Galvez backs BARMM poll postponement

By SheilaÂ Crisostomo | 1 hour ago
Presidential peace adviser Carlito Galvez Jr. has backed Senate Bill 2862, which seeks to postpone the first Bangsamoro Autonomous...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with