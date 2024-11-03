^

Nation

Barangay exec, bookkeeper hurt in Cotabato City gun attack

John Unson - Philstar.com
November 3, 2024 | 2:55pm
Barangay exec, bookkeeper hurt in Cotabato City gun attack
Police forensic experts sifted through the scene of the gun attack in Cotabato City on Nov. 2. 2024, which left a barangay councilor and their office bookkeeper wounded.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — A barangay councilor and their office bookkeeper were badly hurt when gunmen attacked them while in a roadside store in Barangay Rosary Heights 9 in Cotabato City on Saturday night, November 2.

Brig Gen. Romeo Jaime Macapaz, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, told reporters on Sunday that Jordan Kalipa, 47, an incumbent barangay councilor in Rosary Heights 9, and their 33-year-old barangay bookkeeper, Virlie Joy Quijano, 33, sustained bullet wounds in different parts of their bodies.

They are now both confined in a hospital, guarded by policemen.

Kalipa and Quijano were whiling away time at a store along a thoroughfare in Barangay Rosary Heights 9 when gunmen approached them and opened fire.

Their attackers managed to escape before responding volunteer community watchmen and barangay officials could reach the scene.

Macapaz said intelligence agents and investigators in the Cotabato City Police Office and barangay officials are cooperating to identify the culprits for prosecution.

vuukle comment

COTABATO CITY
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Metro Manila&rsquo;s No. 1 most wanted nabbed in Manila

Metro Manila’s No. 1 most wanted nabbed in Manila

By Emmanuel Tupas | 16 hours ago
The No. 1 most wanted fugitive in Metro Manila was arrested in Sta. Mesa, Manila on Friday.
Nation
fbtw
MMDA organizes 2-day waste management summit

MMDA organizes 2-day waste management summit

By Ghio Ong | 16 hours ago
The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority has called on the public to join its upcoming event that would tackle measures...
Nation
fbtw
BI intercepts trafficking victim at NAIA

BI intercepts trafficking victim at NAIA

By Rudy Santos | 16 hours ago
A human trafficking victim has been intercepted at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport while departing with a fake immigration...
Nation
fbtw

South Korean charged over Clark fire

By Ric Sapnu | 16 hours ago
Charges have been filed against a South Korean national who allegedly caused a fire at a gas station at the Clark Freeport in Mabalacat, Pampanga on Thursday.
Nation
fbtw
Woman slain in Rizal shooting

Woman slain in Rizal shooting

By Ed Amoroso | 16 hours ago
A woman was shot dead by an unidentified assailant in Rodriguez, Rizal on Friday.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Quezon City warns bets vs illegal placement of poll paraphernalia

By Janvic Mateo | 16 hours ago
The Quezon City government has reminded the public and those running for public office next year to be responsible in putting up election paraphernalia like political banners and tarpaulins in the city.
Nation
fbtw

November 4 declared non-working day in Quezon province

By Helen Flores | 16 hours ago
Malacañang has declared Nov. 4 as a special non-working day in Quezon province for the commemoration of the death anniversary of Apolinario dela Cruz, or Hermano Puli.
Nation
fbtw

Vatican to crown image of Fatima in Cavite

By Ghio Ong | 16 hours ago
An image of the Our Lady of Fatima enshrined at the Diocese of Imus in Cavite will be crowned by the Vatican next year.
Nation
fbtw
Drowning victim found

Drowning victim found

By Artemio Dumlao | 16 hours ago
The body of a 14-year-old boy who drowned two days ago in a river in Sabangan, Mountain Province was found yesterday mor...
Nation
fbtw
Marcos seeks firm collaboration among BARMM stakeholders

Marcos seeks firm collaboration among BARMM stakeholders

20 hours ago
Influential political figures in Mindanao have convened recently in Manila in an effort to come to an understanding that would...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with