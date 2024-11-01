20 drivers positive in PDEA-9â€™s random drug testing

20 drivers positive in PDEA-9’s random drug testing

Twenty from the 756 drivers and conductors of buses and passenger vans who underwent the random drug testing facilitated by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-9 failed.

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Twenty out of the 756 drivers and conductors of buses and passenger vans tested positive to use of shabu during a random drug testing initiated in different areas in Region 9 by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-9 on Thursday, October 31.

The drug testing activity is part of PDEA-9’s Oplan Harabas, meant to ensure the safety of passengers of public conveyances plying the highways in the Zamboanga peninsula during the All Souls' Day and All Saints' Day holidays.

Maharani Gadaoni-Tosoc, director of PDEA-9, told reporters on Friday that 20 of the 756 drivers and conductors who voluntarily submitted themselves for drug testing were found positive to use of methamphetamine, most known as shabu.

She said 736 of the 756 drivers who underwent the drug testing, facilitated with the help of the police and the Land Transportation Office, passed the test.

Gadaoni-Tosoc said the 20 drivers shall be subjected to extensive psychosocial interventions needed in guiding them on how to get through being hooked to shabu.

Gadaoni-Tosoc said they shall also be referred to the barangay anti-illegal drug councils in the barangays where they reside for proper guidance.

The PDEA-9 covers the provinces of Zamboanga Sibugay, Zamboanga del Norte and Zamboanga del Sur and the cities of Dapitan, Dipolog, Pagadian and Zamboanga.