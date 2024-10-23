Marikina River water level remains normal amid 'Kristine'

A screengrab from the Marikina City's live monitoring feed shows the Marikina River's water level staying at 13 meters.

MANILA, Philippines — Water levels at the Marikina River have remained at a normal level as of Wednesday morning, October 23, despite heavy rains from Tropical Storm Kristine, according to the city's public information office.

As of the city's latest update at 9:20 a.m., the water level at Marikina River was measured at 13 meters, within the "normal" range of 14.9 meters or below.

The water level remains nearly the same as the 12.9 meters recorded at 7 a.m.

A first alarm is triggered when the water level reaches 15 meters, with the second alarm at 16 meters and the third at 18 meters.

Meanwhile, all gates at the Manggahan Floodway are open, according to the city's public information office.

According to PAGASA's 8 a.m. cyclone bulletin, Kristine was last located 310 kilometers east northeast of Infanta, Quezon.

Moving west northwestward over the sea east of Quezon, Kristine packs maximum sustained winds of 85 kilometers per hour near the center, gustiness of up to 105 kilometers per hour.