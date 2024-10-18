3 Cebu inmates pass CSC exams

MANILA, Philippines — Three women detainees of the Cebu City Jail have passed the subprofessional level of the Civil Service Examination, according to the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology.

The BJMP said that before taking the test, the inmates joined an intensive review program for jail personnel.

It said the success of the inmates was proof of the positive impact of the BJMP‘s effort to provide education and skills development for people deprived of liberty (PDL).

“Their success reinforces the BJMP’s dedication to providing transformative rehabilitation programs, proving that with the right support, PDLs can achieve success and contribute positively to society,” the BJMP said.

Paralegal officers coordinated with courts to ensure that PDLs could participate in the examinations while observing strict security measures.