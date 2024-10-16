^

Nation

P200,000 reward up for BARMM exec’s office bombers

John Unson - Philstar.com
October 16, 2024 | 9:45pm
P200,000 reward up for BARMM execâ��s office bombers
Photo shows the premises of the parliament office and clinic of Bangsamoro Regional Health Secretary Kadil Monera Sinolinding Jr. where a motorist set off a fragmentation grenade at nighttime on Oct. 12, 2024.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — Investigators remain uncertain about the bombing of the Bangsamoro health minister's office and the automatic rifle attack on the home of a regional human rights commissioner, which resulted in the death of his aide. Both incidents occurred within just two days. 

Bangsamoro Health Minister Kadil Monera Sinolinding Jr. has announced a P200,000 reward for information that could assist police in solving the incident in which a motorist detonated a fragmentation grenade at the entrance to his clinic and office in the Zenaida Subdivision of Cotabato City shortly before midnight on October 12.

Sinolinding, a concurrent member of the 80-seat Bangsamoro regional parliament, has a separate office as health minister, located inside the 32-hectare regional capitol in Cotabato City, less than a kilometer away.

Sinolinding, a physician-ophthalmologist, has no known enemies and is popular for his having treated for free, thousands of poor cataract and pterygium patients since his “doctor to the barrio” days in the 1990s in the then-undivided Maguindanao province that got split in early 2022 into what are now Maguindanao del Norte and Maguindanao del Sur.

Employees of the Ministry of Health-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao hinted that Sinolinding also had possibly caught the ire of corrupt and non-performing MoH-BARMM officials affected by the extensive reform programs he has been pushing forward since BARMM Chief Minister Ahod Balawag Ebrahim designated him as health minister in early May this year.

His subordinates in his parliament office had shared with reporters and police investigators closed-circuit security camera recordings showing a motorist tossing a fragmentation grenade at the ground of his office and clinic compound and speeding away just as an explosion ripped through the area. 

 

No one was hurt in the bombing but the blast that reverberated through the scene caused panic among villagers in houses around.

 

Last October 10, or two days before the grenade incident, gunmen shot with combat rifles the house of Commissioner Archie Buaya of the Bangsamoro Human Rights Commission, an ethnic Teduray, in the upland Barangay Labungan in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte.

 

The attack resulted in the death of Buaya's security aide, John Debang, also a Teduray tribesman. 

 

Sinolinding and Buaya are both widely perceived as potential strong endorsers of candidates whom they are to support during the 2025 electoral exercise.

 

 

vuukle comment

BARMM
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Vico rejects peace covenant proposal

Vico rejects peace covenant proposal

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 22 hours ago
Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto on Monday rejected a peace covenant proposed by his rival in the May 2025 midterm elections.
Nation
fbtw
Expanded road bypass project in Bulacan opens

Expanded road bypass project in Bulacan opens

1 day ago
The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and the Embassy of Japan in the Philippines inaugurated the Japan-funded...
Nation
fbtw
NBI reopens Barayuga murder case

NBI reopens Barayuga murder case

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 22 hours ago
Amid new information that surfaced during the House of Representatives quad commitee hearing, the National Bureau of Investigation...
Nation
fbtw

‘11 arrested Chinese may be looking for uranium’

22 hours ago
The 11 Chinese nationals recently arrested in Paracale, Camarines Norte for allegedly engaging in illegal mining may be exploring the area for uranium, according to the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commiss...
Nation
fbtw
Court junks case vs teacher in viral traffic video

Court junks case vs teacher in viral traffic video

By Romina Cabrera | 22 hours ago
A Quezon City court has dismissed the case filed against a teacher for allegedly spreading false information for uploading...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
CSC exam results out

CSC exam results out

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 22 hours ago
The Civil Service Commission has released the results of the Career Service Examination-Pen and Paper Test it conducted...
Nation
fbtw
Puregold conducts outreach activity in Rizal school

Puregold conducts outreach activity in Rizal school

22 hours ago
Puregold Price Club Inc. has reinforced its commitment to inclusive growth and sustainable development through its social...
Nation
fbtw

Suspects in Bulacan board member, driver’s slay charged

By Emmanuel Tupas | 22 hours ago
Criminal charges have been filed against four suspects, including a policeman, for the murder of a member of the provincial board of Bulacan and his driver in Malolos early this month.
Nation
fbtw
P14.62 million shabu found floating in Mindoro, Bataan

P14.62 million shabu found floating in Mindoro, Bataan

By Emmanuel Tupas | 22 hours ago
Up to 2.15 kilos of shabu with a total combined value of P14.62 million were found floating in the waters off Occidental Mindoro...
Nation
fbtw
BFP member on duty shot dead by suspected 'guns-for-hire'

BFP member on duty shot dead by suspected 'guns-for-hire'

By John Unson | 1 day ago
Gunmen killed a member of the Bureau of Fire Protection right in the premises of the fire station in Katipunan town in Zamboanga...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with