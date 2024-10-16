^

Nation

National Festival Competition ushers in Kasanggayahan 2024 in Sorsogon

Philstar.com
October 16, 2024 | 6:21pm
National Festival Competition ushers in Kasanggayahan 2024 in Sorsogon
The Kasanggayahan Festival is the biggest in the province, and one of the highlights of the annual festivities is the National Festival of Festivals Competition.

MANILA, Philippines — Participants from all over the country took part in this year’s National Festival of Festivals Competition held in Sorsogon City, Sorsogon.

First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos graced the event opener at the newly constructed Sorsogon Sports Complex in the city.

In his short message, Senate President Francis Escudero thanked the First Lady for attending the event and to President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. for his support to the annual competition.

“Sino mag-aakala na magkakaroon tayo ng ganitong klaseng arena kung saan makakanood tayo ng iba’t ibang kasiyahan, hindi lamang sa panahon ng Kasanggayahan, kundi sa anumang okasyon ng ating lalawigan?” said Escudero, who was governor of Sorsogon from 2019 to 2022.

The Kasanggayahan Festival is the biggest in the province, and one of the highlights of the annual festivities is the National Festival of Festivals Competition.

Contingents from all over the country presented performances that highlight the unique cultural narratives and traditional practices of their respective localities.

As announced by the First Lady, President Marcos provided an additional P1 million each to the top three prizes, bringing the total amounts to P4 million for first place, P3 million for second place and P2 million for third place.

Sorsogon is celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Kasanggayahan Festival, which coincides with the 130th Founding Anniversary of the province, and the 455th commemoration of the first mass held in Luzon.

“Nagpapasalamat tayo sa naging suporta ng ating mahal na Pangulong Bongbong Marcos at kay First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos na dumalo dito sa napakahalagang okasyon sa ating minamahal na lalawigan ng Sorsogon. Talagang malayo na ang narating ng Sorsogon at sigurado ako na mas malayo pa ang mararating natin sa darating na panahon,” Escudero said.

Before the competition, Sorsoganons were treated to a concert that featured some of the country’s top artists, including Sarah Geronimo, Matteo Gudicelli and Bamboo.

vuukle comment

FESTIVAL

KASANGGAYAHAN FESTIVAL

SORSOGON
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Vico rejects peace covenant proposal

Vico rejects peace covenant proposal

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 21 hours ago
Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto on Monday rejected a peace covenant proposed by his rival in the May 2025 midterm elections.
Nation
fbtw
Expanded road bypass project in Bulacan opens

Expanded road bypass project in Bulacan opens

1 day ago
The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and the Embassy of Japan in the Philippines inaugurated the Japan-funded...
Nation
fbtw

‘11 arrested Chinese may be looking for uranium’

21 hours ago
The 11 Chinese nationals recently arrested in Paracale, Camarines Norte for allegedly engaging in illegal mining may be exploring the area for uranium, according to the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commiss...
Nation
fbtw
Court junks case vs teacher in viral traffic video

Court junks case vs teacher in viral traffic video

By Romina Cabrera | 21 hours ago
A Quezon City court has dismissed the case filed against a teacher for allegedly spreading false information for uploading...
Nation
fbtw
P14.62 million shabu found floating in Mindoro, Bataan

P14.62 million shabu found floating in Mindoro, Bataan

By Emmanuel Tupas | 21 hours ago
Up to 2.15 kilos of shabu with a total combined value of P14.62 million were found floating in the waters off Occidental Mindoro...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Puregold conducts outreach activity in Rizal school

Puregold conducts outreach activity in Rizal school

21 hours ago
Puregold Price Club Inc. has reinforced its commitment to inclusive growth and sustainable development through its social...
Nation
fbtw

Suspects in Bulacan board member, driver’s slay charged

By Emmanuel Tupas | 21 hours ago
Criminal charges have been filed against four suspects, including a policeman, for the murder of a member of the provincial board of Bulacan and his driver in Malolos early this month.
Nation
fbtw
BFP member on duty shot dead by suspected 'guns-for-hire'

BFP member on duty shot dead by suspected 'guns-for-hire'

By John Unson | 1 day ago
Gunmen killed a member of the Bureau of Fire Protection right in the premises of the fire station in Katipunan town in Zamboanga...
Nation
fbtw
Political events banned in Manila ahead of Undas

Political events banned in Manila ahead of Undas

By Ghio Ong | 1 day ago
In observance of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day, political and private groups are prohibited from holding...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with