National Festival Competition ushers in Kasanggayahan 2024 in Sorsogon

The Kasanggayahan Festival is the biggest in the province, and one of the highlights of the annual festivities is the National Festival of Festivals Competition.

MANILA, Philippines — Participants from all over the country took part in this year’s National Festival of Festivals Competition held in Sorsogon City, Sorsogon.

First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos graced the event opener at the newly constructed Sorsogon Sports Complex in the city.

In his short message, Senate President Francis Escudero thanked the First Lady for attending the event and to President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. for his support to the annual competition.

“Sino mag-aakala na magkakaroon tayo ng ganitong klaseng arena kung saan makakanood tayo ng iba’t ibang kasiyahan, hindi lamang sa panahon ng Kasanggayahan, kundi sa anumang okasyon ng ating lalawigan?” said Escudero, who was governor of Sorsogon from 2019 to 2022.

Contingents from all over the country presented performances that highlight the unique cultural narratives and traditional practices of their respective localities.

As announced by the First Lady, President Marcos provided an additional P1 million each to the top three prizes, bringing the total amounts to P4 million for first place, P3 million for second place and P2 million for third place.

Sorsogon is celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Kasanggayahan Festival, which coincides with the 130th Founding Anniversary of the province, and the 455th commemoration of the first mass held in Luzon.

“Nagpapasalamat tayo sa naging suporta ng ating mahal na Pangulong Bongbong Marcos at kay First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos na dumalo dito sa napakahalagang okasyon sa ating minamahal na lalawigan ng Sorsogon. Talagang malayo na ang narating ng Sorsogon at sigurado ako na mas malayo pa ang mararating natin sa darating na panahon,” Escudero said.

Before the competition, Sorsoganons were treated to a concert that featured some of the country’s top artists, including Sarah Geronimo, Matteo Gudicelli and Bamboo.