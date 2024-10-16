300 families homeless in Manila fire

Residents watch as flames raze houses at the corner of Onyx and Radium streets in Sta. Ana, Manila yesterday.

MANILA, Philippines — Around 300 families were left homeless after a fire struck a residential area in Barangay 775, Sta. Ana, Manila yesterday.

In a report, the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) said the blaze broke out at the corner of Onyx and Radium streets at past 6 a.m.

The fire immediately reached the fourth alarm by 6:48 a.m., prompting the BFP to deploy additional firetrucks to contain the blaze.

The BFP said narrow pathways made it difficult for firefighters to enter the area.

Residents filled up buckets with water to help put out the fire.

Seventy firetrucks responded to the alarm.

The fire was declared under control at around 8 a.m. Arson probers said an unattended lighted candle could have caused the fire.

The fire destroyed at least 100 houses, the BFP said.