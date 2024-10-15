^

Nation

BFP member on duty shot dead by suspected 'guns-for-hire'

John Unson - Philstar.com
October 15, 2024 | 5:59pm
BFP member on duty shot dead by suspected 'guns-for-hire'
Fire Officer 3 Ronie Baculad died on the spot from gunshot wounds in an attack by two men in the premises of their fire station in Katipunan, Zamboanga del Norte on Oct. 14, 2024.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — Gunmen killed a member of the Bureau of Fire Protection right in the premises of the fire station in Katipunan town in Zamboanga del Norte on Monday, October 14.

Brig. Gen. Bowenn Joey Masauding, director of the Police Regional Office-9, told reporters on Tuesday that he has directed the officers in the Zamboanga Del Norte Provincial Police Office to enlist the help of local officials in Katipunan in identifying the killers of Fire Officer 3 Ronie Baculad, who died instantly from multiple bullet wounds sustained in the attack.

Baculad was on duty when two men riding a motorcycle together pulled over near their fire station in Barangay Uno in Katipunan and shot him with pistols, killing him instantly.

The two gunmen, who had immediately escaped, are now the subject of an extensive joint search by municipal officials, personnel of the Katipunan Municipal Police Station and intelligence agents from different PRO-9 units. 

Masauding said investigators would also tap the support of barangay officials in putting a closure to the incident, possibly the first-ever murder in Mindanao of an on-duty BFP member.

Companions of the slain Baculad said there is a possibility that the duo who killed Baculad could be killers-for-hire.

vuukle comment

BFP

ZAMBOANGA DEL NORTE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
LTO suspends 3 driving schools

LTO suspends 3 driving schools

By Bella Cariaso | 19 hours ago
The Land Transportation Office has suspended three more driving schools in Metro Manila and Cavite over the issuance of fraudulent...
Nation
fbtw
DOJ: 20% discount for PWDs extends to group orders

DOJ: 20% discount for PWDs extends to group orders

By Daphne Galvez | 19 hours ago
Persons with disabilities are entitled to a 20 percent discount and value-added tax exemption for food purchases shared with...
Nation
fbtw
500 OFWs returning from Lebanon &ndash; DMW

500 OFWs returning from Lebanon – DMW

By Mayen Jaymalin | 19 hours ago
At least 500 overseas Filipino workers are expected to return home from Lebanon amid the government’s efforts to...
Nation
fbtw

Dashcams in police cars sought

By Sheila Crisostomo | 19 hours ago
Dashboard cameras should be installed in police vehicles to aid in deterring crime, according to Quezon City 6th District Rep. Victoria Co-Pilar.
Nation
fbtw
100 BuCor inmates moved to Sablayan prison

100 BuCor inmates moved to Sablayan prison

By Christine Boton | 19 hours ago
To decongest the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City, 100 inmates were transferred to the Sablayan Prison and Penal Farm...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Pinoy math wizards win 19 medals in international contest

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 19 hours ago
Filipino students from public and private schools across the country brought home 19 medals during the 21st International Mathematics and Science Olympiad in China from Oct. 1 to 6.
Nation
fbtw
P8.3 million Ecstasy tablets seized in Clark

P8.3 million Ecstasy tablets seized in Clark

By Evelyn Macairan | 19 hours ago
Party drug Ecstasy tablets worth about P8.3 million have been seized by the Bureau of Customs and the Philippine Drug Enforcement...
Nation
fbtw
Typhoon-hit farmers receive P10,000 in crop insurance

Typhoon-hit farmers receive P10,000 in crop insurance

By Bella Cariaso | 19 hours ago
Up to 10,781 farmers displaced by Typhoon Julian have received P10,000 each in indemnity from the Philippine Crop Insurance...
Nation
fbtw

PhlPost opens drive-thru post office in Davao City

By Evelyn Macairan | 19 hours ago
Postal transactions in Davao City are expected to become more efficient and convenient following the opening of the Philippine Postal Corp. first drive-through post office.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with