Grade 11 student drowns in irrigation canal in Kalinga

BAGUIO CITY — A Grade 11 student drowned while another girl survived after they fell into an irrigation canal following a motorcycle accident in Barangay Ipil, Tabuk City, Kalinga, at around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 10.

The casualty has been identified as 18-year-old Precious Kate Damagen Arcio from Dagupan West, Tabuk City, whose body was recovered on Friday morning.

Members of the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) Tabuk and BFP-Kalinga, Tabuk City police and members of the Tabuk City Disater Risk Reduction and Management Office, as well as villagers launched the search operation moments after the fall, but only found the victim nine hours after in the irrigation canal in Bakras, Purok 7, Bulanao also in Tabuk City.

The other victim, Ashlyn Tandingan, 19, a native of Pinukpuk town in Kalinga and presently staying at Bulanao, Tabuk City, was immediately rescued by bystanders who witnessed the accident. She was rushed to the Kalinga Provincial Hospital (KPH) where she is now recovering.

Investigators found that the two students on board a motorcycle came from an establishment when they passed along the irrigation canal. The driver, Arcio, lost control sending her and her back-rider, Tandingan, straight to the irrigation canal.