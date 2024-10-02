^

Maynilad recovers water good for 3,500 customers

Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas - The Philippine Star
October 2, 2024 | 12:00am
Water concessionaire Maynilad's logo is seen in Phil. Star file combo image.
MANILA, Philippines — West zone concessionaire Maynilad Water Services Inc. has recovered some 560,000 cubic meters of potable water that had been previously lost due to illegal connections, sufficient to supply the daily needs of 3,500 customers.

Maynilad said it implemented 6,900 operations targeting unauthorized water connections, tampered meters and unregistered lines from January to August across its service areas in the west zone.

The total accumulated volume of recovered water was enough to meet the daily needs of around 3,500 customers, thus improving water supply availability and pressure for legitimately paying clients, Maynilad said.

The water utility firm said it generated an additional P62 million in revenues as the violators were required to pay fines and reconnect legally to the Maynilad network.

Maynilad noted that local government units were “instrumental” in enforcing its anti-illegal water campaign.

Since 2016, Maynilad has closed nearly 25,000 illegal water service connections, reducing losses and improving service delivery to legitimate customers.

“Our efforts to crack down on illegal water connections not only prevent the possible entry of contaminants in the system, but also ensure that all customers receive their fair share of the water supply,” Maynilad customer experience and retail operations head Christopher Lichauco said yesterday.

MAYNILAD WATER SERVICES INC.
