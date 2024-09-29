^

Nation

2 NPA amazons, companion surrender in Sultan Kudarat

John Unson - Philstar.com
September 29, 2024 | 4:19pm
2 NPA amazons, companion surrender in Sultan Kudarat
More than 400 members of the New People's Army had surrendered since 2022 to different units of the Army's 6th Infantry Division, whose headquarters is in Camp Siongco in Barangay Awang in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Three more members of the New People’s Army, two of them women trained in fabrication of home-made explosives, yielded to the 37th Infantry Battalion on Saturday, September 28, and pledged allegiance to the government.

Major Gen. Antonio Nafarrete, commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, told reporters on Sunday that Joy Asil Kandason, Marilyn Insam Gansing and their male companion, Tumiguel Kansal Gumpay, returned to the fold of law through the intercession of officials of the 37th IB and the 603rd Infantry Brigade and Mayor Joaquin Concha of Kalamansig town in Sultan Kudarat.

Kandason carried her child when she, Gansing and Gumpay together swore to reform for good after turning in assault rifles, ammunition and improvised explosive devices during a simple surrender rite at the 37th IB’s headquarters in Lebak, a seaside town in Sultan Kudarat.

The ceremony was jointly officiated by Concha, Brig. Gen. Michael Santos, who is commanding officer of the 603rd Infantry Brigade and Lt. Col. Christopherson Capuyan of the 37th IB,

Kandason, Gansing and Gumpay are from interior barangays in nearby Kalamansig and had roamed in the forested hinterland borders of Sultan Kudarat and South Cotabato provinces in recent months to evade armed volunteer community watchmen and soldiers searching for them and their companions.

Concha, who is chairperson of the Kalamansig Municipal Peace and Order Council, and Santos had provided Kandason, Gansing and Gumpay with initial relief provisions they would need in their relocation to safe areas that are far from reach of their few remaining companions, now subject of joint manhunts by the police, the 37th IB, and the local governments in Sultan Kudarat’s adjoining Lebak, Kalamansig and Palimbang towns.

The surrender of Kandason, Gansing and Gumpay brought to 437, the number of NPAs who have voluntarily turned themselves in, since 2022, to different units of 6th ID assigned in Central Mindanao's Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao del Sur, South Cotabato and Sarangani provinces.

vuukle comment

NEW PEOPLE'S ARMY
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
NBI nabs Bulacan LTO chief for fixer scheme

NBI nabs Bulacan LTO chief for fixer scheme

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 1 day ago
The chief of the Land Transportation Office in Bustos, Bulacan was arrested in an entrapment operation conducted by the National...
Nation
fbtw

19 women detainees graduate from Quezon City education program

By Janvic Mateo | 17 hours ago
Nineteen female detainees in Quezon City recently obtained a college degree under the city government’s “No Woman Left Behind” program.
Nation
fbtw
LTO eyes more breath analyzers vs drunk, drugged driving

LTO eyes more breath analyzers vs drunk, drugged driving

By Bella Cariaso | 6 days ago
The Land Transportation Office is seeking approval for the procurement of more breath analyzers as part of strict law enforcement...
Nation
fbtw
PDEA nabs 5 women in Cotabato sting

PDEA nabs 5 women in Cotabato sting

By John Unson | 17 hours ago
Police and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency agents seized P680,000 worth of shabu from five Maguindanaon women during a...
Nation
fbtw

SBMA releases P204.7 million in revenue shares to LGUs

By Ric Sapnu | 17 hours ago
The Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority has released P204.7 million in net revenue shares for eight neighboring localities of the premier Freeport.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Comelec stops voter certificate issuance

Comelec stops voter certificate issuance

By Rhodina Villanueva | 17 hours ago
The Commission on Elections has ordered its field offices to suspend the issuance of voter certifications or voter registration...
Nation
fbtw
Sandigan upholds conviction of ex-mayor

Sandigan upholds conviction of ex-mayor

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 17 hours ago
The Sandiganbayan has upheld the conviction of former Mamburao town mayor Voltaire Anthony Villarosa for his failure to ensure...
Nation
fbtw
Mindoro&rsquo;s &lsquo;GSM&rsquo; endorses FPJ Panday Bayanihan

Mindoro’s ‘GSM’ endorses FPJ Panday Bayanihan

17 hours ago
The regional political party GSM or Galing at Serbisyo Para sa Mindoro has endorsed the FPJ Panday Bayanihan as its part...
Nation
fbtw

P3.12 million shabu seized in Rizal, Iloilo

By Emmanuel Tupas | 17 hours ago
Four drug suspects, including a Chinese, were arrested after they were caught with methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu worth P3.12 million in Taytay, Rizal and in Iloilo City over the weekend.
Nation
fbtw
Woman shot dead by live-in partner in Cavite

Woman shot dead by live-in partner in Cavite

By Ed Amoroso | 17 hours ago
A woman was shot dead by her common law husband inside their house in Barangay Salitran in Dasmariñas City, Cavite...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with