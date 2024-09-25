^

Nation

Drug trader falls in NBI-Cordillera sting

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
September 25, 2024 | 6:29pm
Drug trader falls in NBI-Cordillera sting
Drug trader Argel Bulatao (seated in red sweat shirt) fell in a sting operation by NBI-Cordillera agents in collaboration with PDEA-Cordillera operatives on Sept. 24, 2024 when he sold 10 grams of shabu to an undercover operative near his own home along Queen of Peace, Baguio City.
Photo courtesy of NBI-Cordillera via Artemio Dumlao

BAGUIO CITY — A drug trader, who authorities say belongs to an infamous family of drug traders, was caught in a sting operation conducted by agents from the National Bureau of Investigation-Cordillera (NBI-CAR) in collaboration with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-CAR (PDEA-CAR) on Tuesday afternoon, September 24.

Argel Bulatao, who managed to slip away from numerous anti-drug operations by different law enforcement agencies in past, sold 10 grams (approximately costing around P68,000) of methamphetamine hydrochloride to an undercover government operative, NBI-CAR regional director Daniel Daganzo said. 

NBI agents said Bulatao earlier sold shabu to an undercover government operative, confirming his illegal trade that prompted Tuesday afternoon’s successful sting operation. 

NBI-CAR investigators added that Bulatao, who is also a second-time drug offender of a similar drug case in Tayug, usually deals illegal drugs near his home at barangay Queen of Peace in Baguio City.

NBI agents also found out that Bulatao had installed numerous CCTV cameras around his house to warn him early on the movements, especially by law enforcement agencies, who are out to get him for this drug dealings. 

Authorities added that Bulatao is the third member of his family to be caught for drug-related offenses.

BAGUIO CITY

NBI

PDEA
