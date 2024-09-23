^

2 cannabis couriers fall in Kalinga

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
September 23, 2024 | 6:55pm
2 cannabis couriers fall in Kalinga
File photo of compressed marijuana
CC / Chuck Herrera, File

BAGUIO CITY — Two alleged couriers attempting to smuggle out P6 million worth of marijuana were flagged by authorities on Sunday, September 22, at a checkpoint in Lubuagan, Kalinga.

Policemen said the two suspects were flagged down during regular peace and order operations in the area and noticed suspicious bags at the passenger side of the vehicle.

At total of 50 marijuana bricks and a tubular form of dried marijuana leaves and stalks wrapped with a transparent plastic weighing a total of 51 kilos, valued at P6,120,000 were discovered inside the duo’s vehicle prompting the arrest.

The duo, whose identities were not disclosed by authorities, will be slapped with illegal drug charges.

KALINGA

MARIJUANA
Palace declares special holidays in 5 areas

Palace declares special holidays in 5 areas

By Helen Flores | 19 hours ago
President Marcos has declared special holidays in five areas in the country for the celebration of local anniversaries and...
Nation
DepEd retrieves learning materials withheld in Cavite warehouse

DepEd retrieves learning materials withheld in Cavite warehouse

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 19 hours ago
The Department of Education has retrieved the last batch of the P3 billion worth of learning materials that were withheld...
Nation
MMDA personnel dies after being hit by SUV on EDSA

MMDA personnel dies after being hit by SUV on EDSA

By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
A personnel of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority died after he was struck by a sport utility vehicle along the...
Nation
Fire hits suspended Antique mayor&rsquo;s property

Fire hits suspended Antique mayor’s property

By Jennifer Rendon | 19 hours ago
Vehicles worth about P12.2 million were destroyed in a fire that hit a property of a suspended mayor in Antique before dawn...
Nation
P3.94 million shabu seized in Taguig

P3.94 million shabu seized in Taguig

By Christine Boton | 19 hours ago
The Southern Police District Drug Enforcement Unit confiscated methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu weighing 580 grams and...
Nation
STAR reporter wins BFAR plum

STAR reporter wins BFAR plum

19 hours ago
The Philippine Star reporter Bella Cariaso (in photo) was recognized in the recent Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources...
Nation
LTO eyes more breath analyzers vs drunk, drugged driving

LTO eyes more breath analyzers vs drunk, drugged driving

By Bella Cariaso | 19 hours ago
The Land Transportation Office is seeking approval for the procurement of more breath analyzers as part of strict law enforcement...
Nation
7 undeclared Chinese turned over to BI

7 undeclared Chinese turned over to BI

By Evelyn Macairan | 19 hours ago
The Philippine Coast Guard on Friday turned over to the Bureau of Immigration the seven allegedly undeclared Chinese nationals...
Nation
Bicol workers receive assistance

Bicol workers receive assistance

By Mayen Jaymalin | 19 hours ago
Over 31,000 workers from different provinces in Bicol have received emergency employment and livelihood assistance, according...
Nation
Slain poll exec&rsquo;s P3 million cash missing

Slain poll exec’s P3 million cash missing

By Ed Amoroso | 19 hours ago
Cash money amounting to P3 million was taken by suspected assailants from election officer Emmanuel Gacott and his wife Frenie,...
Nation
