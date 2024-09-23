2 cannabis couriers fall in Kalinga

BAGUIO CITY — Two alleged couriers attempting to smuggle out P6 million worth of marijuana were flagged by authorities on Sunday, September 22, at a checkpoint in Lubuagan, Kalinga.

Policemen said the two suspects were flagged down during regular peace and order operations in the area and noticed suspicious bags at the passenger side of the vehicle.

At total of 50 marijuana bricks and a tubular form of dried marijuana leaves and stalks wrapped with a transparent plastic weighing a total of 51 kilos, valued at P6,120,000 were discovered inside the duo’s vehicle prompting the arrest.

The duo, whose identities were not disclosed by authorities, will be slapped with illegal drug charges.