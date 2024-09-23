^

DepEd retrieves learning materials withheld in Cavite warehouse

Neil Jayson Servallos - The Philippine Star
September 23, 2024 | 12:00am
This file photo shows a facade of the Department of Education.
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education (DepEd) has retrieved the last batch of the P3 billion worth of learning materials that were withheld in a warehouse in Cavite due to unpaid storage fees.

With the help of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), the DepEd hauled laptops, television sets and other devices from the warehouse owned by Transpac.

The AFP transported 630 units each of TV, laptops and laptop bags with accessories to Central Visayas, where 156 schools and 407 teachers are set to benefit.

Up to 290 units each of TV and external hard drives were delivered to Caraga, benefitting 73 schools and 62 teachers.

Northern Mindanao will receive 464 units each of laptops, laptop bags with accessories and television sets for the region’s 412 schools and 686 teachers.

“The delivery of these items will support the digital learning needs of schools in these regions, in line with DepEd’s efforts to improve access to technology in education,” the agency said.

Earlier, lawmakers deplored the non-distribution of learning materials, which were “held hostage” due to DepEd’s supposed refusal to pay storage fees.

Although most of the materials had been released to DepEd, the agency told a recent congressional hearing that a majority of the items remained in Transpac’s warehouse in Carmona.

DepEd thanked the AFP for assisting the agency in delivering the learning devices to schools.

Education Secretary Sonny Angara said the agency would implement reforms to prevent similar issues that cause delays in the distribution of learning equipment, textbooks and furniture.

