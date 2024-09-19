^

Nation

Cop, Coast Guard member busted in Zamboanga shabu sting worth P13.6-M

John Unson - Philstar.com
September 19, 2024 | 5:25pm
Cop, Coast Guard member busted in Zamboanga shabu sting worth P13.6-M
The Police Regional Office-9 is now in custody of P13.6 million worth of shabu seized from three peddlers during an entrapment operation on Sept. 18, 2024, in Barangay Boalan in Zamboanga City.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — Anti-narcotics agents on Wednesday afternoon, September 18, seized P13.6 million worth of shabu from a member of the Philippine Coast Guard and a police sergeant and his wife in an entrapment operation in Barangay Boalan in Zamboanga City.

All three suspects, Police Staff Sergeant Siddih Lajahasan Alliudin Jr., who is reportedly assigned to one of the units of the Police Regional Office-9, his spouse, Mardie Abbas Alliudin, and Mohammad Sallie Lito Abbas,  who belong to a Philippine Coast Guard station in Isabela City in nearby Basilan province, are now locked in a detention facility of the Zamboanga City Police Office.

Brig. Gen. Bowenn Joey Masauding, director of PRO-9, and Zamboanga City police officials told reporters on Thursday that the suspects were immediately arrested after selling two kilos of shabu, costing P13.6 million, to non-uniformed police agents in a tradeoff in Zone 6 in Barangay Boalan.

Masauding said the entrapment operation that resulted in the arrest of the Alliudin couple and Abbas and the confiscation from them of P13.6 million worth of shabu was laid with the support of Zamboanga City officials.

The now detained suspects would prosecuted for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 using the  shabu confiscated from them as evidence, according to Masauding.

PHILIPPINE COAST GUARD

ZAMBOANGA CITY

ZAMBOANGA CITY POLICE
