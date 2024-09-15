3 rape suspects wanted in different courts arrested in Region 12

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Policemen arrested three rape suspects long wanted for different cases pending in courts in separate operations in three towns in Region 12 over the weekend.

Brig. Gen. James Gulmatico, director of the Police Regional Office-12, told reporters on Sunday, September 15, that combined personnel of PRO-12 and the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group-12 first arrested a 19-year-old male suspect in Barangay Kabulanan in Bagumbayan town in Sultan Kudarat, wanted for rape by one of the courts in the province.

A few hours later, policemen arrested in Barangay Sewod in Senator Ninoy Aquino, Sultan Kudarat a 55-year-old man, also facing a rape case in another court.

The third to fall, in a joint operation on the same day in Sitio Lamdamay in Barangay Maan in T’boli, South Cotabato by PRO-12 and the CIDG-12, is a 55-year-old man, charged with statutory rape.

Gulmatico said all three suspects voluntarily yielded when they were cornered by policemen and local executives and shown warrants for their arrests from different courts.

The operations that resulted in their arrest were assisted by barangay officials, according to Gulmatico.