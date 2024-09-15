^

Bulacan police neutralizes robbery suspect

Ramon Efren Lazaro - The Philippine Star
September 15, 2024 | 12:00am
CAMP ALEJO SANTOS, Bulacan, Philippines — A suspect in the robbery of a dental clinic in Malolos City on Friday was killed during a police hot-pursuit operation.

In the report to acting Bulacan police director Col. Satur Ediong, investigators said two men entered a dental clinic in Barangay Liang and stole two iPhones and a Gucci bag containing P2,000 in cash.

Malolos city police operatives immediately responded to the alarm and traced, through CCTV footages, one of the suspects who was identified as alias Ram.

Ram reportedly resisted arrest during a follow-up operation and was killed. The second suspect, who remains unidentified, eluded the police by forcibly taking a motorcycle and fleeing towards Hagonoy town.

