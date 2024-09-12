Abra vice mayor survives gun attack

PIDIGAN Abra — Pidigan, Abra Vice Mayor Noel Menor Bisares, 56, was shot by two still unidentified gunmen on Thursday morning, September 12, right inside his hardware supply store in Barangay Pamutic, Abra.

Pidigan town police reportedly received a phone call from the wife of the victim informing them about the shooting, prompting investigators to head to the area.

Based on their initial investigation, Bisares was sitting inside his hardware supply store at around 8:40 a.m. when riding-in-tandem assasins stopped in front of the establishment.

The back-rider reportedly went inside and shot the vice mayor several times before fleing.

The victim, who sustained non-fatal gunshot wounds on his right shoulder and arm, was rushed by his family to the Northside hospital at Bantay town in Ilocos Sur.

Investigators suspect that the weapon used was a Cal. 45 pistol.

A hot pursuit operation was launched by the police to determine the motive and perpetrators behind the gun attack.