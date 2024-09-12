^

Nation

Abra vice mayor survives gun attack

John Unson - Philstar.com
September 12, 2024 | 8:06pm
Abra vice mayor survives gun attack
Map of Bangued, Abra
Wikimedia

PIDIGAN Abra — Pidigan, Abra Vice Mayor Noel Menor Bisares, 56, was shot by two still unidentified gunmen on Thursday morning, September 12, right inside his hardware supply store in Barangay Pamutic, Abra.

Pidigan town police reportedly received a phone call from the wife of the victim informing them about the shooting, prompting investigators to head to the area.

Based on their initial investigation, Bisares was sitting inside his hardware supply store at around 8:40 a.m. when riding-in-tandem assasins stopped in front of the establishment.   

The back-rider reportedly went inside and shot the vice mayor several times before fleing. 

The victim, who sustained non-fatal gunshot wounds on his right shoulder and arm, was rushed by his family to the Northside hospital at Bantay town in Ilocos Sur.

Investigators suspect that the weapon used was a Cal. 45 pistol. 

A hot pursuit operation was launched by the police to determine the motive and perpetrators behind the gun attack.

vuukle comment

ABRA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sacked BI chief thanks Marcos

Sacked BI chief thanks Marcos

By Delon Porcalla | 21 hours ago
Despite his ouster over the escape of dismissed Bamban mayor Alice Guo, former Bureau of Immigration commissioner Norman Tansingco...
Nation
fbtw
Phivolcs warns of Kanlaon&rsquo;s magmatic eruption

Phivolcs warns of Kanlaon’s magmatic eruption

By Bella Cariaso | 21 hours ago
State volcanologists have warned of a possible magmatic eruption of Kanlaon on Negros Island amid the volcano’s increased...
Nation
fbtw
Ex-DOTC execs&rsquo; conviction over ghost purchase upheld

Ex-DOTC execs’ conviction over ghost purchase upheld

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 21 hours ago
The Sandiganbayan has upheld the conviction of four former officials of the Department of Transportation and Communications...
Nation
fbtw
Rape of Vietnamese passenger probed

Rape of Vietnamese passenger probed

By Bella Cariaso | 21 hours ago
The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board has ordered an investigation into the case of a Vietnamese woman...
Nation
fbtw
Muslim-friendly beach opened in Boracay

Muslim-friendly beach opened in Boracay

By Ghio Ong | 21 hours ago
More tourists from Islamic and Muslim countries are expected to visit the Philippines following the opening of a Muslim-friendly...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
2 die in Iloilo road mishap

2 die in Iloilo road mishap

By Jennifer P. Rendon | 21 hours ago
Two people died in a collision involving a wing van and a cement mixer truck in Leganes, Iloilo on Tuesday.
Nation
fbtw

Girl, 10, found dead in neighbor’s sink

By Michelle Zoleta | 21 hours ago
A 10-year-old girl was found dead on the sink of her neighbor’s house in Atimonan, Quezon on Tuesday.
Nation
fbtw
Dozens of Sulu residents undergo free surgical procedures

Dozens of Sulu residents undergo free surgical procedures

By John Unson | 1 day ago
More than a hundred marginalized residents of Sulu availed of surgical procedures facilitated for free by physicians...
Nation
fbtw
Power supply issue disrupts LRT-2 operations anew

Power supply issue disrupts LRT-2 operations anew

1 day ago
Commuters in Metro Manila were able to take the Light Rail Transit 2 when it resumed normal operations, following a morning...
Nation
fbtw
Cops seize P1-M worth shabu in Marawi operation

Cops seize P1-M worth shabu in Marawi operation

By John Unson | 1 day ago
Policemen seized P1 million worth of shabu from two peddlers entrapped in Marawi City in an operation laid with the help of...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with