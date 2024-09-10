^

Public warned of fake Baguio police officer

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
September 10, 2024 | 7:10pm
The Baguio City Police Office on Abanao Street.
Baguio City Police Office Facebook page

BAGUIO CITY — The Baguio City Police Office (BCPO) hoisted a warning against scammers, particularly a fake police officer, roaming the city looking for their prey.

A certain woman, introducing herself as Police Lieutenant Linda Suarez, is reportedly telling her victims that she is assigned at the BCPO station 7 at the Central Business District of Baguio City.

"Suarez's” modus operandi involves calling her prospective victims, pretending there are cases filed against them and then compelling them to pay to avoid arrest.

BCPO, however, did not disclose if “Suarez” had already actually victimized someone with her scheme.

The police is already looking for this "policewoman" to stop her fraudulent activities. 

The BCPO called on the public to immediately report if they will receive messages or calls from individuals claiming to be from the police and are asking money to avoid arrest.

