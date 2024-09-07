^

2 die in Maguindanao del Norte ambush

John Unson - Philstar.com
September 7, 2024 | 4:54pm
A barangay emergency responder guards the spot where ambushers killed two Moro men on Sept. 5, 2024.
COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Two Moro men from a faraway town were killed in a daytime ambush in Barangay Kurintem in Datu Odin Sinsuat in Maguindanao del Norte on Thursday morning, September 5.

In separate reports released on Friday, the Datu Odin Sinsuat Municipal Police Station and the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region stated that the victims, Mheds Baman and Kasim Abdullah, both died on the spot from multiple bullet wounds.

Baman and Abdullah were residents of the newly-created Pahamuddin municipality of the Bangsamoro region, but is inside Cotabato province in Region 12, some 40 kilometers north of Datu Odin Sinsuat.

Officials of the Datu Odin Sinsuat municipal police told reporters on Friday morning that Baman and Abdullah were together in tricycle, on their way somewhere, when they were attacked by gunmen at a stretch of the Cotabato-Isulan Highway in Barangay Kurintem.

Their attackers managed to escape before responding volunteer community watchmen and barangay officials could reach the scene.

