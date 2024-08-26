P3.4-M worth of shabu seized in latest PDEA-9 operation

Marecil Cubio Muloc and Jason Codion Palanas, from whom agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-9 had seized P3.4 million worth of shabu in a sting on Aug. 25, 2024, are now both detained.

COTABATO CITY — Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement seized P3.4 million worth of shabu from two peddlers who were entrapped in Barangay Lumbog in Margosatubig town in Zamboanga del Sur late Sunday.

Maharani Gadaoni-Tosoc, regional director of PDEA-9, told reporters on Monday morning that the suspects, Marecil Cubio Muloc and Jason Codion Palanas, from whom her subordinate-agents and policemen had procured half a kilo of shabu during an entrapment operation in Purok Narra in Barangay Lumbog, are now in their custody.

Gadaoni-Tosoc said the duo yielded peacefully when they were frisked and cuffed by PDEA-9 agents after selling to them their illegal merchandise in a tradeoff planned with the support of the Margosatubig Municipal Police Station and the Zamboanga del Sur Provincial Police Office.

Muloc and Palanas are to be prosecuted for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 using the P3.4 million worth of shabu confiscated from them as evidence, according to Gadaoni-Tosoc.