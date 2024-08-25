^

Nation

Woman files acts of lasciviousness complaint vs priest

Ed Amoroso - The Philippine Star
August 25, 2024 | 12:00am

CAMP VICENTE LIM, Laguna, Philippines — A 26-year-old woman filed a complaint for acts of lasciviousness against a priest of the Good Voyage Parish in Lipa City, Batangas.

Capt. Ptolemy Kapawen, police chief of Buenavista town in Marinduque, said the Women and Children Protection Desk assisted the woman, identified as alias Sofia, in filing the complaint before the provincial prosecutor’s office.

Sofia alleged that a Fr. Jojo visited her father, a public official, at their residence in Barangay Uno, Buenavista in January.

The priest allegedly touched her sensitive body parts forcibly. He also reportedly threatened her of harm if she tells her siblings about the incident.

The STAR tried to contact the priest to get his side, but a fellow priest said Fr. Jojo is in Europe.

BATANGAS

LIPA CITY
