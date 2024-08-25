Palace declares August 29 holiday for Zamboanga town

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang has declared Aug. 29, a Thursday, a special non-working day in Kumalarang town in Zamboanga del Sur for the celebration of the Padul-os festival.

The declaration of a special holiday in Kumalarang was provided under Proclamation 667 signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on Aug. 21.

“It is but fitting and proper that the people of the municipality of Kumalarang be given full opportunity to participate in the occasion and enjoy the celebration,” the proclamation read.

?The President may proclaim any local special day for a particular date, group or place under Executive Order 292 issued in 1987.

Early this year, Malacañang issued Memorandum Order 20 strengthening the rules for the filing of requests for the issuance of proclamations declaring special non-working holidays.??

Under the memorandum, all requests for the issuance of presidential proclamations declaring special non-working days must be filed with and received by the Office of the President no less than 30 days before the special day, holiday or event sought to be covered by the proclamation.