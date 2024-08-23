Ex-Abra poll official cries foul over alleged smear tactics

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — A former Abra provincial election supervisor (PES) condemned efforts to discredit and shame her by distorting facts about her transfer to Apayao province.

This comes after news emerged that employees of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) in Abra have called for transfer of lawyer Mae Richelle Belmes-Chaudhary, citing alleged unprofessional and unethical conduct.

Belmes-Chaudhary insisted that the letter, dated May 1, 2024, addressed to Comelec Chairman George Erwin Garcia, is unsigned, uncorroborated and disowned by Abra Comelec Employees Society (ACES) President EO Anthony Agudal.

The supposed letter to Garcia claimed that officers and members of ACES condemned what they described as “the unprofessional, unethical, unjust, and unwarranted actions of (Belmes-Chaudhary) towards employees and election stakeholders in the province.”

They further alleged that their supervisor was suppressing their freedom of speech.

The employees claimed before Garcia that they were afraid to express their sentiments and opinions because Belmes-Chaudhary had threatened them with poor performance ratings and other retaliatory actions that could affect their job security, mental health and professional development.

They also accused the election official of directing the disbursement of ACES funds for extravagant and impractical plans without the approval of the group’s officers.

They alleged that Belmes-Chaudhary used employees' food allowances for her plans and that her sister, who is the election assistant of La Paz town, benefited from payments for catering services during their past conferences.

The employees further complained that they were subjected to humiliation through yelling and sarcastic messages in their group chat.

The ACES stated that the PES had degraded employee morale, negatively impacting Comelec Abra.

However, Belmes-Chaudhary said that she had filed an administrative case against two Comelec-Abra employees, Rodrigo Basa II and Lorina Borillo, on Jan. 29, 2024, for grave misconduct, partisan political activities, disgraceful and immoral conduct, and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service.

She added that since filing the case, “my witnesses, including my sister, my security personnel, people close to me, and I have been the subjects of political pressure and character assassination.”

The local poll official said that the news stories targeting her were “an act to discredit me and disrupt my focus as I prepare my position paper.”

Belmes-Chaudhary said that the administrative case she filed against the two Comelec-Abra employees will soon be submitted for a decision.

“I am firm in my commitment to democracy and integrity,” the poll official said.