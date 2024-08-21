^

Nation

1 dead, 2 hurt in Abra riverside gun attack

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
August 21, 2024 | 7:22pm
1 dead, 2 hurt in Abra riverside gun attack
Map of Tineg, Abra.
Wikimedia

BAGUIO CITY —  Authorities are hunting down gunmen who used automatic rifles, fired at a group of men on Tuesday evening, killing a villager and hurting two more beside a river in Sitio Burobor, Barangay Bangcagan, Bucay town in Abra.

Johnny Trinidad Marilag, 57, from Pagala, Bucay, died while his villagemate Arnold Anquillano Trinidad and Joshua Marquez from Poblacion, Tubo town were hurt.

Bucay town police said that Marilag, Trinidad and Marquez were drinking at a nipa hut beside the river in  Barangay Bangcagan, when unidentified gunmen fired and then fled onboard a motorcycle.

The victims were rushed to the Bucay District Hospital but Marilag was declared dead-on-arrival while the two others were transferred to the Abra Provincial Hospital for further treatment.

Initially, the latest gun-related violence in the province was seen as unrelated to local politics, but one of the victims was said to have been a former barangay official

vuukle comment

ABRA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
DOH to issue mpox advisory for spas, parlors

DOH to issue mpox advisory for spas, parlors

By Rhodina Villanueva | 20 hours ago
To help prevent the spread of mpox, the Department of Health said yesterday establishments engaged in beauty and relaxation...
Nation
fbtw
Comelec chief, 7 others charged with graft

Comelec chief, 7 others charged with graft

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 20 hours ago
Graft charges were filed yesterday against Commission on Elections Chairman George Garcia and seven other Comelec officials...
Nation
fbtw
Motorist dead in EDSA Busway crash

Motorist dead in EDSA Busway crash

2 days ago
A motorist died after being run over by a bus along the EDSA Busway on Monday morning, the Metropolitan Manila Development...
Nation
fbtw
SC stops plebiscites for 3 new BARMM towns

SC stops plebiscites for 3 new BARMM towns

By Daphne Galvez | 20 hours ago
The Supreme Court has stopped the Commission on Elections from holding plebiscites for the creation of three new municipalities...
Nation
fbtw
43 stores violate price freeze in Metro

43 stores violate price freeze in Metro

By Louella Desiderio | 20 hours ago
The Department of Trade and Industry has issued 43 stores with notices of violation of the price freeze in Metro Manila.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Over 2,600 face-to-face classes in Calabarzon suspended due to Taal vog

Over 2,600 face-to-face classes in Calabarzon suspended due to Taal vog

By Ian Laqui | 4 hours ago
According to the Education department, 2685 schools in Calabarzon suspended face-to-face classes due to the vog.
Nation
fbtw
Zambales farmers, fishers get P10-M cash assistance for El Ni&ntilde;o losses

Zambales farmers, fishers get P10-M cash assistance for El Niño losses

By E.H. Edejer | 5 hours ago
Some 1,000 farming families and fisherfolk received on Monday a total of P10 million in cash assistance from the provincial...
Nation
fbtw
Fire breaks out in Manila

Fire breaks out in Manila

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 20 hours ago
At least seven houses were destroyed when a fire broke out at a residential area in San Andres, Manila yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
No number coding on Friday, Monday &ndash; MMDA

No number coding on Friday, Monday – MMDA

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 20 hours ago
The number coding scheme in Metro Manila will be lifted on Aug. 23 for the Ninoy Aquino Day commemoration and on Aug. 26,...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with