Abra Comelec employees seek transfer of supervisor over alleged misconduct

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
August 17, 2024 | 4:50pm
Satellite image shows the Abra province
Google Maps

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — Employees of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) in Abra are seeking the transfer of their Provincial Election Supervisor (PES) due to alleged unprofessional and unethical conduct.

In a letter to Comelec Chairman George Erwin Garcia, officers and members of the Abra Comelec Employees Society (ACES) condemned what they described as “unprofessional, unethical, unjust and unwarranted actions” by Lawyer Mae Richelle B. Belmes-Chaudhary towards employees and election stakeholders in the province.

They also said that Belmes-Chaudhary is suppressing their freedom of speech.

The employees expressed to Garcia that they are afraid to voice their sentiments and opinions because Belmes-Chaudhary allegedly threatened them with poor performance ratings and other retaliatory actions that could affect their job security, mental health and professional development.

They added that Belmes-Chaudhary directed the disbursement of ACES funds for extravagant and impractical plans without the approval of the group’s officers.

The employees also said that Belmes-Chaudhary misused food allowances meant for employees and that her sister, who is the election assistant of La Paz town, benefited from payments for catering services during past conferences.

They also complained of being subjected to humiliation through yelling and sarcastic messages in their group chat by Belmes-Chaudhary.

ACES stated that the PES has degraded the morale of the employees, affecting Comelec Abra.

"We humbly request your good office to immediately reassign/transfer PES Mae Richelle B. Belmes-Chaudhary outside the province of Abra," the employees wrote to Garcia.

The Comelec national office has referred the employees’ complaint to Comelec-Cordillera Regional Director Julius Torres for his information and appropriate action.

Torres could not be reached for comment.

