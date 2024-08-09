Iloilo City bags Asean smoke-free award

MANILA, Philippines — Iloilo City won the prestigious ASEAN Smoke-Free Award for its vape-free policies, according to the Department of Health (DOH).

“Iloilo City serves as an example for other local government units in terms of tobacco control. The city provides technical input and training to barangays through initiatives such as the smoke-free enforcers’ seminar and children’s storytelling program,” the DOH said.

Initiated by the Southeast Asia Tobacco Control Alliance, the DOH said the award aims to recognize members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations implementing and maintaining smoke-free environments.

Other nominees included Bogor City in Indonesia, Saensuk municipality in Thailand, Bagan in Myanmar and Luang Prabang in Laos.

The DOH said Iloilo City stood out for its establishment of a functional smoke-free task force, collaboration with state agencies and non-governmental organizations as well as the provision of smoking cessation services.

“This achievement is a testament to the city’s unwavering dedication to promoting public health through innovative and effective tobacco control measures. Iloilo City’s success inspires, not just in the Philippines, but across the ASEAN,” Health Secretary Ted Herbosa said.